Kia America Appoints Brad Mays as Director, Brand Experience.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced the hiring of Brad Mays as director, brand experience. In the role, Mays will lead all aspects of public relations and external communications including events, experiential, auto shows and strategic partnerships. Mays' appointment is effective immediately and he will report directly to Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America.

Mays brings more than 25 years of communications and marketing experience to Kia, having most recently served as the global head of communications strategy and insights for Nissan Motor Corporation. Previously, Mays served as the global head of integration at Burson-Marsteller and general manager, digital, for Edelman. He has also held positions with WCG and Fleishman-Hillard.

"Kia is focused on becoming a leader in sustainable mobility and Mays' experience and data-driven insights will shape our communications and marketing efforts as we further our current momentum and continue gaining U.S. market share," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

