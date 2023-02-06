GSG Architecture Chooses Unanet CRM to Provide Greater Flexibility and Efficiency

Integration of CRM with existing Unanet AE ERP will allow firm to streamline its new business processes

DULLES, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, today announced that GSG Architecture has selected Unanet CRM to complement its existing Unanet ERP AE solution and integrate all its business processes, from new business proposals to invoicing.

Based in Casper, Wyo., with offices in Greeley, Colo., GSG has grown rapidly through civic and municipal projects and work in the healthcare, education, hospitality, and retail segments. Several years ago, GSG executives grew frustrated with the firm's legacy ERP software for its inflexibility and its inability to connect data and customize business processes as the firm evolved and expanded. Ultimately, GSG decision-makers chose Unanet ERP AE over a wide range of options, an upgrade that has enabled the firm to tailor hundreds of business processes to its unique needs, and to capture and gain actionable insight from data in key areas like resource management and project planning.

Having experienced the benefits that a modern ERP solution brings, the firm then turned its attention to modernizing its customer relationship management processes after determining it needed to become more efficient at winning business to execute its growth strategy. After carefully evaluating the options, GSG chose Unanet CRM for its ability to help the firm win the right business more cost-effectively via streamlined, automated proposal-generation processes, and for its seamless integration with Unanet ERP AE.

"Unanet will help us simplify many of our business development processes, including reviews from multiple consultants, that we weren't able to execute previously," said Michael Hoffman, chief financial officer at GSG Architecture. "These process improvements will not only significantly reduce time and save us money, in a competitive market like this, they could literally mean the difference between winning and losing a project."

Many AEC firms report that their project pipelines are full and new work is plentiful, as more than half (58%) of firms expect profits to exceed 20% in the next year, according to Unanet's 2022-2023 Inspire Report, a widely referenced benchmarking report that highlights trends, best practices and business challenges in the architecture, engineering and construction industries. However, more than 40 percent of firms say they lack the business development tools to provide insight and capture the right new business. A modern CRM tool integrated with ERP will help firms like GSG be most efficient in optimizing business development workflows and cultivating new work.

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering and construction companies select Unanet ERP AE and Unanet CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP AE please visit https://unanet.com/crm-aec and https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/erp-for-a-e-overview/.

