AACSB Announces 2023 Class of Influential Leaders

Eighth annual initiative recognizes 25 societal impact leaders

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—announces today its 2023 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 25 business school alumni defining what it means to be a societal impact leader.

2023 Influential Leaders (PRNewswire)

Now in its eighth year, AACSB's Influential Leaders member spotlight program recognizes more than 275 business school graduates who have created lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 950 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide.

The 2023 honorees include advocates across businesses, nonprofits, and governments who are committed to creating positive change in the world. These changemakers use their business education to create a more sustainable environment, elevate employment and education opportunities for underrepresented populations, and improve the livelihoods of society's most underserved communities. They represent business education's efforts to create and promote positive societal impact—a key feature of AACSB's 2020 business accreditation standards and the focus of its recent accelerator work.

"The 2023 Influential Leaders demonstrate that success in business can also mean success for society," said Caryn Beck-Dudley, AACSB president and CEO. "Their efforts to prioritize purpose, people, and planet should inspire all of us to reorient our ideas about impactful leadership."

Each Influential Leader was nominated by their alma mater with inspiring stories, demonstrating how the honoree leads and innovates within their industry, contributes to their community, and encourages future business leaders. Support for the 2023 Influential Leaders initiative is provided by the Academic Partnerships.

The unique stories of each honoree, and how they are creating meaningful, lasting impact in the world, are available at aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.

About AACSB

Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

AACSB International is the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide, and the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools. AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,700 member organizations and over 850 accredited business schools worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/AACSB International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AACSB International