CLARENCE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2023 -- Dynabrade, Inc. recently completed the asset purchase of one of its strategic suppliers, Global Abrasive Products, Inc., a 50-employee abrasives converter with locations in Lockport, NY and Alpharetta, GA.

DYNABRADE ACQUIRES ABRASIVE CONVERTER GLOBAL ABRASIVE PRODUCTS

"For Dynabrade, this is a continuation of our strategic initiative to expand the scope of our vertical integration," says Dynabrade President Michael Buffamonti. "This further elevates our value proposition of becoming the leader in surface solutions and innovative process improvements for industries around the world. With over 1,000 abrasive power tool configurations, and now an abrasive offering for most any application, Dynabrade is in the unique position to provide greater value to our manufacturing processes and to continue delivering unprecedented cost savings. Customers of both companies will benefit from the combined industrial tool and abrasive product lines."

This is Dynabrade's second acquisition in two years, having acquired high-tech production machine shop Manth Manufacturing in 2021.

About Dynabrade

Since 1969, Dynabrade has earned a reputation for quality and excellence in the innovative design and manufacture of unique portable pneumatic abrasive power tools, related accessories, and dust collection. Distributor partners in over 90 countries enjoy the high quality of our made-in-the USA products, industry leading delivery, and authoritative consultation on abrasive methodology and power tool use and safety.

