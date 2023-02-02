Via Scientific, Inc., A New Cambridge Based Technology and AI Company Emerges from Stealth and Launches Groundbreaking Multi-Omics Analytics Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Via Scientific, Inc., a new Cambridge based technology and AI company, is proud to announce the launch of Foundry, a multi-omics accelerator platform focused on significantly shortening the path to scientific breakthroughs.

Via Scientific, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Via Scientific, Inc., A New Cambridge Based Analytics Company Launches Groundbreaking Multi-Omics Analytics Platform.

The Foundry platform was originally developed at UMass Chan Medical School; Via Scientific has exclusive commercial rights to the platform. Founders of the company are Melissa J. Moore, PhD Chief Scientific Officer Emeritus at Moderna, Alper Kucukural, PhD co-director of the Bioinformatics Core at UMass Chan Medical School and CTO of Via Scientific, Manuel Garber, PhD, co-director of the Bioinformatics Core at UMass Chan Medical School, Jim Crowley, local technology and AI entrepreneur and Janet Kosloff, founder of the health care analytics company InCrowd, Inc.

Foundry automates the complex data and analytical work associated with multi-omics research. Featuring a powerful drag-and-drop pipeline and meta data building functionality that eliminates the need to write code, plus full process orchestration and customizable analytics, Foundry is a force multiplier for biomedical researchers. Furthermore, the platform ensures that all data and analytics are shareable, reusable, and reproducible. This frees up time and resources for both investigators and bioinformaticians to concentrate on generating core scientific insights and therapeutic breakthroughs.

"We are thrilled to introduce Foundry to the market," said Melissa Moore. "As both an academician and CSO at Moderna, I saw firsthand the need for a powerful and adaptable tool like Foundry. Scientists are consistently challenged to keep up with our ability to ask questions and imagine possibilities. Foundry transforms 'process time' into 'scientific time', so scientific teams can focus on unlocking the underlying science that results in new insights and breakthroughs."

"Multi-omics analytics is maddingly difficult, and we have made it our mission to simplify this vital research domain," added Jim Crowley, CEO of Via Scientific. "Scientists should not have to spend their time wrangling data, writing code, and coordinating dev. op. tasks just so they can get to the point where they can begin to ask their questions. Foundry changes all of that as scientists will now spend their time where it is intended - interrogating experimental results, shaping insights, and advancing understanding."

Via Scientific is focused on supporting the analytical needs of biotech, pharmaceutical, research institutes and academic universities, and on further developing the Foundry platform and amplifying its AI capabilities.

About Via Scientific: Via Scientific, Inc., is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bioinformatics and analytics technology company. The Company was founded in 2022 and was publicly launched in February 2023 after a year in stealth mode. The company's Foundry platform, available both on Cloud and as an on-premises solution, radically simplifies enterprise scale multi-omics and analytics. Via Scientific is rapidly growing and individuals with extraordinary engineering, AI and bioinformatic skills can reach the Company at careers@viascientific.com. Learn more at www.viascientific.com.

About UMass Chan Medical School

UMass Chan Medical School, one of five campuses of the University of Massachusetts system, comprises the T.H. Chan School of Medicine; the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences; the Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing; Commonwealth Medicine, a public service consulting division; and MassBiologics, the only nonprofit, FDA-licensed manufacturer of vaccines, biologics and viral vector gene therapies in the United States. UMass Chan's mission is to advance the health and wellness of our diverse communities throughout Massachusetts and across the world by leading and innovating in education, research, health care delivery and public service. In doing so, it has built a reputation as a world-class research institution and as a leader in primary care education, perennially ranked in the top 10 percent of medical schools for primary care by U.S. News and World Report. UMass Chan attracts more than $300 million annually in research funding, placing it among the top 50 medical schools in the nation. In 2021, the Medical School received a $175 million donation from The Morningside Foundation and was renamed UMass Chan Medical School.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Via Scientific, Inc.