NICKELODEON'S BRAND-NEW ANIMATED PRESCHOOL SERIES BOSSY BEAR DEBUTS MONDAY, MARCH 6, AT 11 A.M. (ET/PT)

Season One Features Recurring Guest Voice Appearances by Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preschoolers will embark on outlandish misadventures with quintessential odd couple--Bossy Bear and Turtle--in Nickelodeon's brand-new animated preschool series Bossy Bear, debuting Monday, March 6, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT). From husband and wife team David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim (UglyDolls), and based on the popular book series by Horvath, the series (30 episodes) follows Bossy Bear, an overly-enthusiastic extrovert, and Turtle, a thoughtful introvert--unlikely besties who make the perfect team for navigating silly childhood adventures in their Koreatown-inspired city of Pleasantburg. Produced in partnership with Imagine Kids+Family, new episodes of Bossy Bear will continue to roll out Monday through Thursday at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon during the month of March, with a series launch on Nick Jr. channels internationally later this year.

The first season of Bossy Bear will feature real-life couple Lance Bass and Michael Turchin in recurring guest voice roles as the parents to Ginger (Beahlen Deacon), Bossy Bear's older sister Bissy's bestie aka her "squirrelfriend." Bass and Turchin voice Tyler, a laid-back owl, and Greg, an intense chipmunk, respectively, who run a vegetarian and kosher food truck called Latke Love.

Rounding out the voice cast for Bossy Bear are series regulars: Jayden Ham (Sea of Lights, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge) as Bossy, an extroverted bear whose big imagination and endless enthusiasm lands him in hilarious situations; Jaba Keh (Sesame Street) as Turtle, Bossy's patient, pure-hearted and empathetic best friend; Claudia Choi (Her, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Bossy's Mom, the funny and athletic mother who has eyes in the back of her head and Gran-Gran, Turtle's wise, loving grandmother who knows how to have a good time; and Shaun Baer (Chicago PD) as Bossy's Dad, the store manager of an electronics shop who has a PhD in Dad jokes; and Viva Lee (Polaris, Deadly Class) as Bissy, Bossy's older sister who thinks she knows everything about being an adult and can play an okay keytar.

In the March 6 series premiere, "Ultimate Hype Bear/The Chrysalis Crew/Just Say No," Bissy is nervous to meet her favorite K-Pop band, so Bossy acts as her "Hype Bear" to give her confidence. Then, Bossy and Turtle discover a fallen chrysalis and become the 'Chrysalis Crew' to protect it. Finally, Turtle learns to speak up when Bossy and friends want to use his favorite toy as a soccer ball.

David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim are the creative minds behind the UglyDolls franchise. Horvath also penned the Bossy Bear book series (Hyperion), inspired by a blend of Korean and U.S. pop culture.

Bossy Bear is executive produced by: Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard; Imagine Kids+Family's Elly Kramer Posner; Stephanie Sperber; David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim; Bob Mittenthal (It's Pony, The Loud House) for Nickelodeon Animation; and Ashley Postlewaite (Tom and Jerry in New York, The Mr. Men Show) for Renegade Animation. Jeff D'Elia (Captain Underpants, Doug Unplugs, Rugrats) serves as story editor and Chil Kong is consulting producer.

Bossy Bear marks Nickelodeon's third project with Imagine Kids+Family, following live-action adventure series The Astronauts and The Tiny Chef Show, starring the titular social media sensation and herbivore. Production of Bossy Bear for Nickelodeon Animation is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Max Goodman serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the series. Paramount Consumer Products will lead consumer products licensing for the Bossy Bear property worldwide in partnership with Imagine Kids+Family.

About Imagine Kids+Family

Imagine Kids+Family was formed in 2019 by Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard with a focus on developing and producing premium kids and family entertainment with capabilities in consumer products and franchise building. IKF is currently producing The Tiny Chef Show for Nickelodeon and acquired an equity stake in The Tiny Chef brand to develop the original short-form stop-motion animation Tiny Chef character across all platforms including short-form, tv series, and digital, as part of a strategic global franchise plan which also includes consumer products. IKF is also producing Bossy Bear for Nickelodeon, the film Slumber Party for Disney+, and Kalamata's Kitchen, to name a few. Previous productions included the live-action series The Astronauts, also for Nickelodeon. IKF is also producing Max Einstein under its partnership with James Patterson's' kid imprint Jimmy Books, and has a first-look partnership with Academy Award-winning animation company Lion Forge (Hair Love) around its existing IP of both licensed and original ideas. www.imagine-entertainment.com

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

