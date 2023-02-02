MoEngage Earns A Customers' Choice Distinction in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Multichannel Marketing Hubs Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, has been named a Customers' Choice Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Multichannel Marketing Hubs Report.

Customers highly recommend the company for its product capabilities, sales experience, deployment, and support. According to Gartner Peer Insights, "Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the 'Voice of the Customer' quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption."

"We believe being recognized as a 'Customers' Choice for Multichannel Marketing Hubs' underscores our commitment to building industry-leading technology with outstanding customer support. I am thrilled that we have received a rating of 4.8 based on 438 reviews as of January 2023, the highest number of customer reviews for any vendor. We are grateful to our customers for their feedback and continue to innovate to support their multichannel marketing and customer engagement needs," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-founder of MoEngage.

The 'Voice of the Customer' is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. You can read individual reviews and ratings on Gartner Peer Insights here .

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Peer Contributors, [Published 21 December 2022].

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to craft digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. MoEngage is named one of the most preferred vendors for multichannel marketing as rated by customers, with high recognition across G2.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

