Etsy Appoints Colin Stretch as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced today that Colin Stretch will join the company as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective on February 14, 2023.

Colin comes to Etsy with 25 years of experience, including as former General Counsel of Facebook (now Meta) from 2013-2019, where he led the company's legal and compliance functions and corporate legal affairs. After Facebook, Colin spent two years as Leader-in-Residence at Columbia University Law School's Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character & Leadership and, most recently, he was Of Counsel at Latham & Watkins.

"We are thrilled to welcome Colin to Etsy. He has a deep commitment to our mission of economic empowerment, and is both a world-class lawyer and world-class leader," Etsy CEO Josh Silverman commented. "Colin's extensive experience will be critical to Etsy's efforts to ensure we remain a safe and trusted marketplace, broaden our reach across all our brands, and advocate for microbusinesses around the world."

Earlier in his career, Colin clerked for Justice Stephen G. Breyer on the United States Supreme Court and Judge Laurence H. Silberman on the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. He was also a member of the Honors Program in the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice.

Colin commented, "Etsy has a strong reputation as not only a prospering business, but as a leader in the advocacy space. I'm honored and excited to be part of Etsy's mission to keep commerce human by enabling creative entrepreneurs around the world to turn their passions into thriving businesses."

Colin will be based out of Etsy's Brooklyn headquarters, report directly to Josh Silverman, and join Etsy's executive team.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy, Inc.'s "House of Brands" portfolio also includes fashion resale marketplace Depop, musical instrument marketplace Reverb, and Brazil based handmade goods marketplace Elo7. Each Etsy, Inc. marketplace operates independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

