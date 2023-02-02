Cion Digital Announces New Name: UPTIQ

Newly Renamed UPTIQ Reflects business' Laser Focus on Connecting Wealth Managers and Their Clients with the Right Lending Products for Wealth Preservation

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cion Digital today announces its new name – UPTIQ. The name change follows the company's expansion to lending solutions in the wealth management industry. The company wanted its name to represent what it is and the offering it brings to financial services – a secure digital-first platform connecting advisors to the products needed for holistic wealth management.

UPTIQ logo with url (PRNewswire)

Katie Robinson, Chief Marketing Officer at UPTIQ, comments, "As our business model evolves, we want our name to reflect who we are and what we do. UPTIQ reflects the results we expect our solutions to bring to advisors and their clients – the upward movement we want for all our stakeholders. We want to inspire and establish our trustworthiness as a partner to financial advisors."

The UPTIQ Financial Intelligence Platform allows wealth advisors to protect and grow their AUM by offering loans to finance purchases, liquidity and working capital. The innovative solution uses data analytics and artificial intelligence to match clients to loan products based on their needs, preferences and objectives. Lenders, including Credibility Capital, Bank 34 and Celtic Bank have signed onto the UPTIQ Financial Intelligence Platform to make their products available to wealth advisors and their clients.

"Liquidating investments costs five to seven times more than financing, accounting for lost earnings and capital gains taxes," explains Snehal Fulzele, Founder and CEO of UPTIQ. "With the UPTIQ Financial Intelligence Platform, wealth advisors can collaborate with lenders and their clients throughout the loan origination process and feel confident they've identified the best loan product to meet their clients' needs. Our new name reflects the value we offer to all stakeholders."

In addition to financing solutions, they will also offer wealth managers access to deposits, alternatives, and insurance, enabling them to convert their advice into actionable plans. Today, clients expect holistic service from their financial advisors, from planning through execution and reporting. UPTIQ offers the wealth products needed to exceed client expectations and build long-term, mutually beneficial relationships.

About UPTIQ

UPTIQ connects wealth advisors and their clients to a comprehensive set of financial services products, making holistic wealth management a reality. We help advisors protect their AUM, grow their clients wealth and generate additional income.

The UPTIQ Financial Intelligence Platform turns investment experts into financial superheroes using data analytics and artificial intelligence to carefully match, curate and fulfill the best financing solutions for their clients, putting decades of financial expertise at their fingertips.

For more information visit us at www.uptiq.ai .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UPTIQ