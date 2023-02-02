AMERICAN GREETINGS DEBUTS COOKIE MONSTER SMASHUP™ VIDEO ECARD

Beloved Sesame Street Character Delivers Personalized Digital Birthday Greetings

CLEVELAND, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookie Monster fans of all ages can now send and receive a personalized birthday greeting in a brand new SmashUp™ video ecard from the furry blue monster himself. Cookie Monster's familiar voice and voracious appetite for his favorite chocolate chip cookies will appeal to multi-generational birthday recipients. Available globally through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites as well as through the SmashUps™, American Greetings and Blue Mountain ecards apps for iPhone and Android, the Cookie Monster SmashUp is destined to become an instant classic.

Smash Ups (PRNewswire)

The SmashUp was created to ensure the font, set and designs were all reminiscent of the show fans grew up loving. It opens with the signature green double doors of the Sesame Street brownstone apartment stoop with an announcer saying the letter and number personalized by the card sender with the recipient's first initial and age. A gregarious Cookie Monster then appears behind the familiar brick wall, proudly introducing himself and explaining that today is a very important day. With more than 1,000 names available, he goes on to personally wish a happy birthday with the customized name and age of the recipient and sings a birthday song set to the tune of the iconic "C Is For Cookie". Cookie Monster is later joined by a medley of birthday gifts and party hats, all singing in unison for the loved one's special day.

"Sesame Workshop and American Greetings have been partners for more than 20 years," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "and we're so excited to extend that partnership to our digital business. Cookie Monster is such a cherished member of the Sesame Street family and bringing his SmashUp to life has been a highlight of our work together."

"We know that fans have a deep, personal connection with the Sesame Street characters, and now fan-favorite Cookie Monster can be part of your special birthday celebration," said Gabriela Arenas, SVP of Global Products Licensing, Sesame Workshop. "We're thrilled to expand into new categories with our long-time collaborators, American Greetings, to have the beloved Sesame Street friends help make fond, fun, and furry memories for the young and young-at-heart."

SmashUps™ are available on www.americangreetings.com, www.bluemountain.com, and on the SmashUps™ and Blue Mountain ecard app for iPhone and Android. They can be shared via email, text or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of SmashUps™—as well as all American Greetings digital offerings—over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com.

ABOUT SESAME WORKSHOP:

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

Cookie Monster + Friends (PRNewswire)

