Spartan raises series B to deploy radar software to global transportation market

Radar software that is hardware agnostic, increases performance, and runs in the real-world

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan , a leading sensor software company, today announced that it closed an initial B round of $17 million, led by 8VC, and joined by Microsoft, Prime Movers Lab, MaC VC, Gaingels, and others. This is proof that great technology and products with clear go-to-market strategies are still attracting investment, despite the strong economic headwinds faced by the start-up community. The funding will help Spartan deliver its flagship product, Ago, to market and build out its product team and Commercial Vehicle Division in Detroit, Michigan. Spartan's product increases the performance of existing radars, and its presence in Detroit enables a closer relationship with its current Tier 1 and OEM partners who are testing and validating its software.

Spartan's mission is to enhance safety, reliability, and autonomy through the deployment of its software on every vehicle made. It's flagship product, Ago, is a software solution that increases driver assistance system performance by improving resolution and range. This translates into better automatic emergency braking performance, reducing false detections, and protecting vulnerable road users (VRUs). Spartan sells into the ADAS and commercial vehicle markets today, unlike other new mobility start-ups that have proven difficult to commercialize due to the moonshot requirements of scaling fully autonomous vehicles.

Spartan's commercial vehicle product, Hoplo, is powered by Ago software to eliminate blind spots along and behind commercial vehicles. It's products offer a 360-degree shield of protection for fleets and drivers.

Spartan co-founder and CEO Nathan Mintz said, "Fundraising during these difficult times proved our original thesis—building truly disruptive technology while being laser-focused on the market and our customers' needs would win the day. Investors responded to our early progress with our customers and provided the funding to transform the global radar market."

Spartan was built by the same people who spent the last three decades protecting America's heroes with radar technology. Unlike science projects or R&D adventures, its technology and products have been forged in battle and are ready to disrupt the automotive mobility market.

About Spartan Radar

Spartan Radar is a next-generation automated mobility sensor software provider—with extensive expertise in Radar Digital Signal Processing and antenna design. Spartan's flagship software package called "Ago" is mainly used to increase the performance of existing radar designs in a computationally efficient manner. For more information, please visit www.spartanradar.com and follow Spartan on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Jazze Reppert

P: 1.562.879.3053

E: jazze@spartanradar.com

View original content:

SOURCE Spartan Radar