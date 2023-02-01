Romeg Therapeutics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Pilocarpine Oral Solution

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC ("Romeg"), an innovative drug development company focused on alternative formulations to better meet clinical and patient needs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,564,909 (the '909 patent) directed to the methods and composition of ROMEG's proprietary formulation of pilocarpine. The '909 patent reflects a significant addition to Romeg's current intellectual property portfolio and covers the composition claims of pilocarpine oral solution and its therapeutic indications.

"We are pleased with the USPTO's issuance of the '909 patent today," said Naomi Vishnupad, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Partner of Romeg. "There is a high unmet need for more patient-friendly formulations of pilocarpine and the allowance of the first patent in our pilocarpine portfolio will facilitate our continued progress towards developing a therapeutic option that will benefit patients in need."

Currently, patients requiring pilocarpine as therapy for dry mouth (xerostomia), including patients who have undergone head and neck radiation therapy and Sjogren's Syndrome, have only the option of a solid tablet dosed three to four times daily. Xerostomia patients often have significant difficulty swallowing tablets, necessitating a therapeutic option that is easier to administer, such as a liquid dosage form. Romeg is committed to addressing the need of these patients with a palatable, easy to administer pilocarpine oral solution therapy.

About Romeg

ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC, is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company based in Woburn, Mass. The company's mission is to develop new FDA-approved therapies by formulating novel dosage forms, improving the design and function of existing approved drugs, and expanding clinical indications for use of those drugs, thereby bringing greater value to earlier scientific discovery. The company is focused on developing a broad intellectual property portfolio to offer novel therapies to provide patients and physicians better treatment options. For more information, visit www.romegrx.com.

