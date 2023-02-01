NetEase Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

NetEase is receiving this recognition from Bloomberg for a second time.

Recipients were selected based on their progress across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it has been named as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars, including leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

NetEase is one of the five companies from the Chinese mainland to earn this distinction, marking the second time it has received the recognition since 2020.

The 2023 Gender-Equality Index comprises 484 global companies with a combined market capitalization of US$16 trillion. Headquartered across more than 45 countries and regions, member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financial, technology, and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

"We are honored to be recognized again by the Bloomberg GEI for our commitment to gender equality, and to be included in the company of some of the most respected and highly diversified companies around the world," said William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase. "We remain committed to continuing the work of advancing equality, diversity and inclusion and building a company where people are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. An inclusive workplace fuels creativity, innovation and development and this honor motivates us to push forward."

Currently, a significant portion of NetEase's management positions are held by women. Females comprise 40% of NetEase's board of directors, higher than the 30% threshold advocated globally in the ESG community. In addition, with over 30,000 global employees, 37% of NetEase employees are female.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics." For more information on Bloomberg's sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around content creation. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of China's most popular and longest running mobile and PC games. Powered by industry-leading in-house R&D capabilities in China and globally, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's ESG initiatives are among the best in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it a distinction as one of the S&P Global Industry Movers and an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

