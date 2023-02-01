HAMM & BRIE, FOUND ALONGSIDE OTHER INGREDIENTS IN THE FRIDGE, STAR IN TEASER FOR HELLMANN'S MAYONNAISE BIG GAME COMMERCIAL

The award-winning actors Jon Hamm & Brie Larson will show viewers how they can 'Make Taste, Not Waste' during commercial

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellmann's Mayonnaise revealed the stars of its Big Game commercial today, in a teaser featuring award-winning actors Jon Hamm and Brie Larson comically – and unexpectedly – found inside a refrigerator. The teaser leaves viewers wondering why Jon Hamm and Brie Larson are in a fridge, which will be answered with Hellmann's :30 second spot.



Hellmann's commercial will highlight the important issue of food waste at home, encouraging people to do more with what's in their fridge and 'Make Taste, Not Waste.' The Big Game marks the second most wasteful food day of the year in the U.S., second only to Thanksgiving. In addition, 40% of all food in the U.S. is wasted each year and approximately 40% of that food waste happens at home.

"We're so excited to have award-winning actors Jon Hamm and Brie Larson star in our Big Game commercial this year," said Ben Crook, Vice President/GM, Dressings & Condiments (NA) at Unilever. "With names like Hamm & Brie, there are no better partners to help us inspire viewers to think creatively about the ingredients found in the fridge at a moment like the Big Game, the second most wasteful food day of the year in the U.S."

The commercial is created by Wunderman Thompson. For more information leading up to the game, please visit www.Hellmanns.com.

