Saffron Road Foods Becomes a Certified B Corp, Validating its Commitment to Ethical Consumerism and Sustainable Practices

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Saffron Road Foods announces it is now a Certified B Corporation™, further validating the brand's dedication to ethical consumerism and sustainable agricultural practices. Founded by entrepreneur Adnan Durrani in 2010, Saffron Road celebrates the bold flavors of different cultures from around the world with high-quality, ethically-sourced ingredients. Each product, including its frozen entrées, ready to heat meals, simmer sauces, and crunchy chickpea snacks, is rooted in tradition — from its fresh, wholesome ingredients to its time-honored recipes – to deliver delicious dishes and snacks directly to Americans' plates.

"Having devoted my career for 30 years to socially conscious, mission-based enterprises, Saffron Road being awarded this publicly recognized seal and certification was quite uplifting for me personally and our entire team professionally," Durrani said. "It means so much to us at Saffron Road because it recognizes our long-time commitment as a Socially Responsible brand."

The B Corp assessment process measures a company's performance in five categories: governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment. The Certification process uses credible, comprehensive, transparent and independent standards of social and environmental performance.

"After more than a year of third-party audits around our company practices, a close look at our mission of ethical consumerism and sustainable agriculture, and an audit of our good works and community service. Our awesome team truly delivered on our promise of a Journey To Better," said Durrani. "I couldn't be more proud to be part of this community of mission-based B Corp brands I'm inspired by like Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Patagonia, EILEEN FISHER, INC., TOMS, Stonyfield, Danone North America, Ben & Jerry's, Once Upon a Farm, Seventh Generation, and Thrive Market."

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, lower environmental impact, sustainable agriculture, stronger communities, and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose.

Saffron Road joins a network of more than 4,000 B Corps across 77 countries and 153 industries, unified by one common goal: transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.

About Saffron Road

Saffron Road is a leading brand in the natural and organic food industry, offering a wide range of products from frozen entrées and shelf-stable meals to simmer sauces and plant-based protein snacks. All Saffron Road Products are Halal-certified by IFANCA and are available in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. Saffron Road is a socially responsible brand on a mission of collective progress for the betterment of humanity, by inspiring, connecting and respecting global citizens through a shared love of ethical World Cuisines. Saffron Road is a certified B Corp, emphasizing the company's commitment to wholesome ingredients which are better for the environment, better for the farmers, better for the animals, better for your health, and most all better tasting. Saffron Road. Journey to Better® *According to SPINS/IRI data, in 2021 and the latest 2022 period, Saffron Road is the #1 single serve entrée brand in the Natural Animal Protein sector nationally.

About B Lab™

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 6,200 B Corps in 89 countries and 150 industries, and over 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

