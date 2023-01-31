Paralyzed Veterans of America's new virtual program brings whole-self wellness to America's catastrophically injured veterans

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new program by Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers – is rolling out and tailored to help ill and injured veterans and their loved ones become the best version of themselves in the new year.

Launching on January 31, PVA's Sports and Recreation Department's Health and Wellness program will begin hosting a variety of virtual, six-week classes focusing on everything from movement to mindfulness. While new sessions will stream throughout the year, the entire catalog of courses will also be available on-demand, allowing participants to prioritize their physical and mental well-being when and where it's most convenient.

"PVA's new Health and Wellness program is designed to foster inclusivity and bring greater awareness to the incredible benefits that physical activity and mental resilience provide to a person's overall health," said Charles Brown, PVA National President. "What's more, our online platform will increase accessibility and cultivate a community of encouragement and support for the disability community."

PVA's Health and Wellness program will host its first three courses in its Winter series – two of which are designed solely for women. Each class is free and open to paralyzed veterans, their families and caregivers, as well as all people with disabilities. These classes include:

Vinyasa Yoga for Adaptive Athletes , which begins on January 31 . The class is taught by Registered Yoga Instructor , which begins on. The class is taught by Registered Yoga Instructor Corynne Smith , who is trained in adapting traditional yoga movements and postures for a wide range of abilities. This women's-only class focuses on building strength, improving flexibility, balance, relaxation, and stress management.

Health and Wellness Coaching , which kicks off February 1 . In this women's-only class, Next up is, which kicks offIn this women's-only class, Dr. Audrey Lee , a previous nutrition and yoga instructor for PVA, explores topics such as stress management, nutrition, healthy sleep habits, and creating and achieving health and wellness goals for the year.

February 2 , PVA's Health and Wellness program will introduce Strength Training for Adaptive Athletes. This class will be led by Adaptive Strength and Conditioning Trainer Finally, on, PVA's Health and Wellness program will introduceThis class will be led by Adaptive Strength and Conditioning Trainer Regina Stone . The course is designed to help individuals improve their physical strength, endurance, and flexibility through adaptive fitness exercises using hand weights, resistance bands, and functional movements.

"We couldn't be more excited about this new program," said Fabio Villarroel, Director of PVA's Sports and Recreation Department. "Utilizing technology maximizes PVA's ability to reach more of our members and the disability community at large in rural and diverse locations around the U.S. This access alone will help relieve feelings of isolation and extended periods of inactivity."

As the year progresses, PVA will debut more classes like cardio, dance, and conditioning. PVA's Health and Wellness program was conceived following the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020, when PVA adapted its in-person programming to virtual offerings following widespread travel restrictions and business closures. Capitalizing on its popularity, PVA's Health and Wellness program is ramping up its online programming with PVA branded in-studio recordings, specialized instructors, on-demand course catalogs, and more engaging content.

PVA's Sports and Recreation Department offers over 60 free virtual and in-person adaptive sporting and recreation opportunities year-round that serve thousands of veterans across the country. Dedicated to improving the quality of life for paralyzed veterans and other people with disabilities by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, it regularly holds activities like bass fishing, bowling, yoga, paracycling, wheelchair rugby and basketball, disc golf, boccia, and more. The Sports and Recreation Department also co-host the National Veterans Wheelchair Games – the largest annual rehabilitation wheelchair sporting event designed for veterans – alongside the Department of Veterans Affairs, which is coming up July 4-9 in Portland, Oregon.

Register today to take a PVA Health and Wellness class here. To learn more about PVA's Sports and Recreation Department visit PVA.org/Sports.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America:

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

