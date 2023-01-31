On-Site TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Initiative Launches at Portland International Airport for Ticketed Travelers

Ticketed PDX travelers can now enroll in TSA PreCheck with no appointment

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA and Portland International Airport (PDX) announced today that IDEMIA's new TSA PreCheck® enrollment initiative for ticketed travelers is now live. Ticketed travelers flying out of PDX can enroll in TSA PreCheck with no need for an appointment. It takes five minutes or less, and most travelers receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days. IDEMIA also provides traditional TSA PreCheck enrollments, by appointment, at more than 550 locations nationwide.

Check TSA PreCheck on-site enrollment by IDEMIA at PDX, located after the North Security Checkpoint, near Gate E2. Please note that this is for departing ticketed passengers only, as the enrollment carts are located past the airport security checkpoint. (PRNewswire)

IDEMIA TSA PreCheck Enrollment Ambassadors are stationed just past the North Security Checkpoint, by Gate E2. They are in easy-to-spot uniforms with specially equipped carts to enrolltravelers in TSA PreCheck. This service is available to ticketed travelers only, and offered Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time. Travelers will need to bring a government issued photo ID and proof of citizenship (e.g., passport, birth certificate) or proof of lawful permanent residency. Since this enrollment is past the security checkpoint, it is only available to ticketed travelers on the day of departure.

TSA PreCheck enrollment is easier than ever and more people can take advantage of a smoother airport security screening process that lets them keep their shoes and belts on and leave their compliant liquids and laptops in their bags. Children 12 and younger may join a parent or guardian who has the TSA PreCheck indicator on their boarding pass in the dedicated lanes. In December, 91 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes in line.

"On-site TSA PreCheck enrollment at PDX is convenience at its best. Enroll in TSA PreCheck as you are waiting to board your flight, it's as simple as that. In some cases, you may even be able to get your KTN number in time for your return trip," says Lisa Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA I&S North America. "IDEMIA is a leader in identity verification and validation solutions, and we are constantly looking at ways to improve TSA PreCheck enrollment for travelers. We know convenience is a huge factor, which is also why we are bringing this initiative to an airport near you. We are already live at Orlando International, Nashville International, Southern California's Ontario International and Austin-Bergstrom International Airports."

"We welcome this opportunity for travelers who are departing PDX to enroll in TSA PreCheck prior to their flight. Anything we can do to streamline and simplify the enrollment process is a win for the traveler and a win for TSA," said TSA Federal Security for Oregon Director Kathleen McDonald.

Visit PDX's on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment information page Iand don't forget to complete the online application before you enroll for an extra speedy experience.

IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

