Ocean Insight Announces Corporate Rebranding

Changes include revival of Ocean Optics name for company's signature spectrometer products

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the Applied Spectral Knowledge company, has announced a brand restructuring that relaunches the company's iconic Ocean Optics brand of compact spectrometers while accommodating its growing portfolio of complementary photonics technologies.

Under the master brand of Ocean Insight, we will now provide optical sensing solutions through three industry-leading brands: Ocean Optics, a leader in compact spectrometers and spectral solutions to researchers, OEMs and industrial customers; Ocean Applied, provider of industrial-grade photonics systems for material inspection, chemical identification and quality assurance; and International Light, supplier of lighting assemblies, light measurement solutions and calibration services. (PRNewswire)

We are better equipped to deliver world-class optical sensing solutions for diverse customers and their challenges.

Under the master brand of Ocean Insight, the global photonics company will now provide optical sensing solutions through three industry-leading brands: Ocean Optics, which pioneered miniature spectrometers and delivers spectral solutions to researchers, OEMs and industrial customers; Ocean Applied, which designs and builds industrial-grade photonics systems for material inspection, chemical identification and quality assurance; and International Light, which supplies lighting assemblies, light measurement solutions and calibration services.

"We're excited to restore the Ocean Optics brand, which has been associated with leadership in compact spectroscopy for decades," said Dr. Michael Edwards, President of Ocean Insight. "The addition of the Ocean Applied and International Light brands strengthens our portfolio and provides clarity for customers. We are better equipped than ever to deliver world-class optical sensing solutions for a diverse range of customers and measurement challenges."

The Ocean Applied brand evolved from the company's long history of providing complete systems and subsystems for customers. This capability was boosted in 2019 by the addition of FluxData in-line imaging technologies and later enhanced with the development of robust colorimetric and Raman products, and both standalone and handheld LIBS analyzers.

International Light as a new brand acknowledges the origins of International Light Technologies, the successor to the merged companies International Light and Gilway Technical Lamp, acquired by Ocean Insight in February 2022. The streamlined brand represents a trusted source of calibrated light measurement systems, ISO 17025 accredited calibration services, specialized light sources for instrumentation and sensing applications, and customized lighting solutions.

Ocean Insight has sales, service, engineering, and ISO-certified manufacturing operations in United States, throughout Europe, and across the Asia Pacific region. Its company headquarters in Orlando, Florida, was named to the Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work as one of Central Florida's best employers. Ocean Insight is a subsidiary of Halma plc, a global group of life-saving technology companies.

To learn more, visit OceanInsight.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ocean Insight