Commvault Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third quarter highlights include:





Third quarter GAAP Results:



Revenues

$195.1 million Income from Operations (EBIT)

$5.0 million EBIT Margin

2.6 % Diluted Loss Per Share

$(0.01)





Non-GAAP Results:



Income from Operations (EBIT)

$38.5 million EBIT Margin

19.7 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.62

Commvault [NASDAQ: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"We remain confident that customers will continue to recognize Commvault's products and services as a critical component to keep their data safe and simplify their journey to the cloud," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "As we navigate through current macro conditions, we are committed to our philosophy of responsible growth."

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $195.1 million, a decrease of 4% year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, total revenue growth would have been 1%. Total recurring revenue was $167.1 million, an increase of 2% year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, total recurring revenue growth would have been 7%. Recurring revenue represented 86% of total revenue.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $640.7 million as of December 31, 2022, up 14% year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, ARR growth would have been 18%, driven by continued strength in Metallic. Combined Subscription and Metallic ARR now represents approximately 70% of total ARR.

Software and products revenue was $89.6 million, a decrease of 9% year over year due to a weaker than forecasted enterprise market and execution on close rates, with a 14% decrease in larger deals (deals with greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue). On a year over year constant currency basis, software and products revenue would have declined 5%. Americas software and products revenue declined 20%. Our International software and products revenues increased 6% year over year, which would have been 17% on a constant currency basis.

Larger deal revenue represented 72% of our software and products revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2022. The number of larger deal revenue transactions was 206 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 225 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $312,000, representing a 6% decrease from the prior year.

Services revenue in the quarter was $105.5 million, an increase of 2% year over year. The year over year increase in revenue was driven by Metallic. On a year over year constant currency basis, services revenue would have increased 7%.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations (EBIT) was $5.0 million for the third quarter compared to $12.4 million in the prior year. During the third quarter, we incurred $9.2 million of restructuring charges related to headcount reductions. Non-GAAP EBIT was $38.5 million in the quarter compared to $43.1 million in the prior year. The year over year decline in non-GAAP EBIT was primarily attributable to the decline in software and products revenue.

Operating cash flow increased 13% to $30.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $26.8 million of operating cash flow in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by deferred revenue growth.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Commvault repurchased approximately 507,000 shares of its common stock totaling $31.3 million at an average price of approximately $61.87 per share. Total cash was $273.5 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $267.5 million as of March 31, 2022.

On January 19, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a plan to sell Commvault's owned corporate headquarters in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Subsequently, Commvault entered into an agreement to sell the property for $40.0 million. The agreement includes a due diligence period for the buyer, is contingent on receiving approvals from certain government agencies, and includes other customary closing conditions. The sale will likely close in the first half of fiscal 2024. Upon closing of the transaction, Commvault plans to enter into a lease for a portion of the premises.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards, restructuring costs, and the noncash amortization of intangible assets. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.

Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, January 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "Events" section of Commvault's website. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault

Commvault is a global leader in data management. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Management Platform that spans all your data – regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) or how it's structured (legacy applications, databases, VMs, or containers). Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software as a Service (SaaS) via our Metallic portfolio. Visit www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item IA. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Table I

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Software and products $ 89,589

$ 98,575

$ 264,850

$ 255,998 Services 105,485

103,806

316,262

307,644 Total revenues 195,074

202,381

581,112

563,642 Cost of revenues:













Software and products 3,122

4,271

10,308

9,471 Services 31,416

25,692

90,289

72,341 Total cost of revenues 34,538

29,963

100,597

81,812 Gross margin 160,536

172,418

480,515

481,830 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 87,343

89,217

253,561

248,506 Research and development 32,505

39,257

109,671

113,118 General and administrative 23,983

29,132

76,512

80,919 Restructuring 9,228

—

11,360

2,082 Depreciation and amortization 2,459

2,451

7,631

7,084 Total operating expenses 155,518

160,057

458,735

451,709 Income from operations 5,018

12,361

21,780

30,121 Interest income 364

120

916

543 Interest expense (105)

(19)

(315)

(19) Other income (expense), net 123

564

(112)

564 Income before income taxes 5,400

13,026

22,269

31,209 Income tax expense 5,710

3,018

14,550

5,573 Net income (loss) $ (310)

$ 10,008

$ 7,719

$ 25,636 Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ (0.01)

$ 0.22

$ 0.17

$ 0.56 Diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.21

$ 0.17

$ 0.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 44,712

45,242

44,738

45,720 Diluted 44,712

46,719

45,810

47,552

Table II

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





December 31,

March 31,



2022

2022 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 273,469

$ 267,507 Trade accounts receivable, net

215,464

194,238 Other current assets

17,747

22,336 Total current assets

506,680

484,081









Property and equipment, net

100,901

106,513 Operating lease assets

11,211

14,921 Deferred commissions cost

57,584

52,974 Intangible assets, net

2,604

3,542 Goodwill

127,780

127,780 Other assets

23,182

26,269 Total assets

$ 829,942

$ 816,080



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 459

$ 432 Accrued liabilities

104,078

121,837 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,031

4,778 Deferred revenue

282,614

267,017 Total current liabilities

391,182

394,064









Deferred revenue, less current portion

166,084

150,180 Deferred tax liabilities, net

728

808 Long-term operating lease liabilities

8,150

11,270 Other liabilities

3,782

3,929









Total stockholders' equity

260,016

255,829 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 829,942

$ 816,080

Table III

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $ (310)

$ 10,008

$ 7,719

$ 25,636 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,801

2,769

8,656

8,027 Noncash stock-based compensation 24,645

28,533

81,067

76,793 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities (122)

436

112

436 Amortization of deferred commissions cost 5,777

4,694

16,533

13,344 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (33,642)

(53,065)

(17,779)

(25,546) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 120

(265)

(61)

(809) Other current assets and Other assets 3,443

2,174

2,982

(2,172) Deferred commissions cost (9,646)

(8,955)

(22,663)

(21,852) Accounts payable 262

73

49

(120) Accrued liabilities 11,501

22,659

(17,103)

(3,293) Deferred revenue 25,343

17,733

41,807

19,564 Other liabilities 6

—

1,136

56 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,178

26,794

102,455

90,064 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment (805)

(1,335)

(2,186)

(3,328) Purchase of equity securities (168)

(821)

(1,961)

(3,527) Other —

500

—

500 Net cash used in investing activities (973)

(1,656)

(4,147)

(6,355) Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (31,344)

(85,322)

(90,131)

(265,414) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 1,933

427

9,292

23,688 Payment of debt issuance costs —

(609)

(63)

(609) Net cash used in financing activities (29,411)

(85,504)

(80,902)

(242,335) Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash 11,190

(1,750)

(11,444)

(4,920) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,984

(62,116)

5,962

(163,546) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 262,485

295,807

267,507

397,237 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 273,469

$ 233,691

$ 273,469

$ 233,691

Table IV

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income from operations $ 5,018

$ 12,361

$ 21,780

$ 30,121 Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 23,626

28,533

78,761

76,421 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 327

812

1,662

2,270 Restructuring (3) 9,228

—

11,360

2,082 Amortization of intangible assets (4) 312

—

938

— Hedvig deferred payments —

1,406

—

4,217 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 38,511

$ 43,112

$ 114,501

$ 115,111















GAAP net income (loss) $ (310)

$ 10,008

$ 7,719

$ 25,636 Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 23,626

28,533

78,761

76,421 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 327

812

1,662

2,270 Restructuring (3) 9,228

—

11,360

2,082 Amortization of intangible assets (4) 312

—

938

— Hedvig deferred payments —

1,406

—

4,217 Gain on sale of equity method investment —

(1,000)

—

(1,000) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (5) (4,791)

(8,532)

(16,497)

(25,531) Non-GAAP net income $ 28,392

$ 31,227

$ 83,943

$ 84,095















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45,681

46,719

45,810

47,552 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.62

$ 0.67

$ 1.83

$ 1.77



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Subscription software and products revenue $ 69,861

$ 70,403

$ 207,493

$ 167,526 Perpetual software and products revenue 19,728

28,172

57,357

88,472 Total software and products revenue $ 89,589

$ 98,575

$ 264,850

$ 255,998 Subscription as a % of total software and products revenue 78 %

71 %

78 %

65 %



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Subscription software and products revenue $ 69,861

$ 70,403

$ 207,493

$ 167,526 Recurring support and services revenue 97,206

94,038

288,641

279,797 Total recurring revenue $ 167,067

$ 164,441

$ 496,134

$ 447,323 Percentage of total revenues 86 %

81 %

85 %

79 %















Perpetual software and products revenue $ 19,728

$ 28,172

$ 57,357

$ 88,472 Non-recurring services revenue 8,279

9,768

27,621

27,847 Total non-recurring revenue $ 28,007

$ 37,940

$ 84,978

$ 116,319 Percentage of total revenues 14 %

19 %

15 %

21 %















Total Revenue (6) $ 195,074

$ 202,381

$ 581,112

$ 563,642





Measures at period ending



December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022 (8) Annualized Recurring Revenue (7)

$ 561,226

$ 583,254

$ 640,731



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Americas International (9) Total

Americas International (9) Total Software and Products Revenue $ 46,020 $ 43,569 $ 89,589

$ 158,863 $ 105,987 $ 264,850 Customer Support Revenue 45,709 31,956 77,665

139,713 97,265 236,978 Other Services Revenue 16,378 11,442 27,820

48,331 30,953 79,284 Total Revenue $ 108,107 $ 86,967 $ 195,074

$ 346,907 $ 234,205 $ 581,112



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Americas International (9) Total

Americas International (9) Total Software and Products Revenue $ 57,538 $ 41,037 $ 98,575

$ 153,510 $ 102,488 $ 255,998 Customer Support Revenue 50,163 35,844 86,007

153,244 109,185 262,429 Other Services Revenue 10,620 7,179 17,799

27,323 17,892 45,215 Total Revenue $ 118,321 $ 84,060 $ 202,381

$ 334,077 $ 229,565 $ 563,642



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation









GAAP software and products revenue $ 89,589

$ 89,589

$ 264,850 Adjustment for currency impact (1,023)

4,479

12,736 Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (10) $ 88,566

$ 94,068

$ 277,586













Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation









GAAP services revenue $ 105,485

$ 105,485

$ 316,262 Adjustment for currency impact (5)

5,317

16,342 Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (10) $ 105,480

$ 110,802

$ 332,604













Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation









GAAP total revenues $ 195,074

$ 195,074

$ 581,112 Adjustment for currency impact (1,028)

9,796

29,078 Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (10) $ 194,046

$ 204,870

$ 610,190

Footnotes - Adjustments

(1) Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Those amounts are represented as follows:







Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of services revenue $ 1,383

$ 1,140

$ 3,852

$ 3,367 Sales and marketing 10,479

10,073

32,037

27,355 Research and development 5,988

9,127

23,022

24,722 General and administrative 5,776

8,193

19,850

20,977 Stock-based compensation expense $ 23,626

$ 28,533

$ 78,761

$ 76,421







The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in footnote three.



(2) Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



(3) These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by the restructuring plan.



(4) Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



(5) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.



(6) This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:





Subscription software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line include the software and product portion of a) non-cancellable term-based, or subscription, licenses that expire at the end of the contractual term; and b) "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage that are structured with no guaranteed minimums. These revenues are included in software and products revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations.





Perpetual software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with revenue from the sale of perpetual software licenses. These revenues are included in software and products revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations.





Recurring support and services revenue - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and support revenues associated with the sale of both subscription and perpetual software arrangements. This revenue is included in services revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations. This line also includes revenue from Metallic contracts.





Non-recurring services revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with Commvault's installation and consultation services. These revenues are included in services revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations.





Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the recurring nature of certain revenue amounts and trends as compared to prior periods.





Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the customer's environment. As a result, as required under ASC 606, substantially all of Commvault's software and product revenue is recognized at a point in time, when it is delivered to the customer, and not ratably over the course of a contractual period. This is the case for both perpetual software licenses and subscription software licenses. Metallic revenue is recognized over time as services revenue.



(7) Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription agreements (including utility), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), managed services, and Metallic. It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.





ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.



(8) The change in foreign exchange rates from September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022 increased ARR by approximately $16 million.



(9) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Commvault combined the management of its EMEA and APJ field organizations into one International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, China). The Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.



(10) Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a previous period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. The difference between revenue calculated based on these foreign exchange rates and revenues calculated in accordance with GAAP is listed as adjustment for currency impact in the tables above.

