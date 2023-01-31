CEYEBER Develops First-Ever Intraocular Smart Lens: The Third Eye

A revolutionary solution for macular degeneration and profound blindness

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEYEBER Third Eye™ is the next leap in smart intraocular lens technologies. Developed by reputable lifestyle healthcare company Strathspey Crown, the product features technology protected by U.S. Patent No. 9,662,199. The company has a strong IP portfolio and has amassed many U.S. patents within the healthcare, energy and technology industries.

Over the last couple of decades, we've seen the introduction of consumer technology that has transformed the capacity for human connection, health, and productivity. Now, we're on the brink of yet another

game-changing shift. CEYEBER's patented smart lens technology includes:

An implantable intraocular lens with an optic

A camera and an LED display

A communications module that wirelessly transmits and receives information

As recent as November 29, 2022, Strathspey Crown has also been granted 2 new patents: US Patent No. 11,514, 616 covering a system providing augmented reality to a person disposed in a real-world, physical environment where a camera is configured to capture real world images; and US Patent No. 11,516,392 covers an implantable system with a camera where an analytical engine analyzes the images to determine whether any objects or aspect of the captured image is considered an unviewable element.

The CEYEBER Third Eye™ is an intraocular lens and a revolutionary solution for macular degeneration and preventing blindness. This has the potential to significantly reduce the prevalence of global blindness and visual impairment.

In cases of macular degeneration, optical signals cannot reach the brain as they should. By placing CEYEBER's high-resolution, finely pixelated display in the eye, doctors may be able to help those with significant degeneration regain a crucial amount of sight.

"The CEYEBER intraocular lens technology promises to significantly advance the way we perceive and interact with the world," said Dr. Richard Lindstrom, Board Member, CEYEBER.

The CEYEBER Third Eye™ will be released once it has been approved and deemed safe by the FDA. Ultimately, the founder Robert Edward Grant (in tandem with Strathspey Crown) aims to develop groundbreaking smart implantables that integrate cellular, Bluetooth and WIFI transmission in an elegant cognitive interface.

"We're very excited about our revolutionary solution for age related macular degeneration (AMD), accommodative vision correction and the long-term prevention of blindness. According to recent estimates, close to 200 million people globally are affected by AMD which is expected to grow to 288 million people by 2040. CEYEBER will have a profound impact on the quality of life and vision for millions of people worldwide," explained Robert Edward Grant, Founder and CEO of CEYEBER.

Over the last decade, Mr. Robert Grant has established himself as a transformational leader in encryption, personal data sovereignty, ophthalmic surgery, and medical technology advancement. Grant brings years of experience to the field, having served as:

Founder, Chairman, and Managing Partner of Strathspey Crown Holdings

Founder and Board Member of AEON Biopharma Inc.

Co-Founder and Board Member of Alphaeon Credit

CEO and President of Bausch and Lomb Surgical

President of Allergan Medical

Chairman, CEO, and President of Biolase Technology

Together, Grant and the other members of the CEYEBER Advisory Board are providing expert guidance and real-world experience to shape the brand's mission. This team of highly renowned ophthalmologists, eye surgeons, and medical directors has big plans for the future of intraocular smart lenses.

About CEYEBER

CEYEBER is the first-ever developer of implantable intraocular lens technology designed for both medical applications and augmented reality. The CEYEBER Third Eye™ is an intraocular lens with the ability to provide augmented reality, presented directly to the neural system.

This company is changing how we see the world with solutions for profound blindness, wireless connectivity, high-definition recording, and more. For additional information, visit their website: https://ceyeber.co/

