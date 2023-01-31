Brightspeed Celebrates Completion of its New Corporate Headquarters

Modern Offices in Charlotte's South End Can Accommodate Approximately 300 Workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), today celebrated the completion of its more than 27,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Charlotte with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The recently launched telecom company's headquarters on the seventh floor of Vantage South End east tower at 1120 South Tryon Street is in the heart of the Queen City's vibrant South End neighborhood. Brightspeed's planned investment of more than $2 billion to build a faster, more reliable fiber network includes increasing its workforce. The company has already created about a hundred jobs in Charlotte and plans to continue to grow in the coming years.

Front Row (from L-R): James Weaver (Secretary of the NC Dept of Information Technology and the state’s CIO), Bob Mudge (Chief Executive Officer). Back Row (from L-R): Nate Denny (Deputy Secretary of the ND Dept of IT), Jonathan Spalter (USTelecom President), Amy Wulfestieg (Chief Communications Officer), Tom Maguire (Chief Operating Officer), Chris Creager (Chief Administration Officer), Steve Tugentman (Chief Legal Officer), Jeff Lowney (Chief Commercial Officer), Ashok Kumar (Chief Technology Officer), Courtland Madock (Chief Marketing Officer), Colon McLean (Chief HR Officer), Christie Grumbos (Chief Financial Officer). (PRNewswire)

"We chose North Carolina as our corporate home because of the state's dynamic economy, business-friendly and innovative environment and diverse talent pipeline," said Bob Mudge, Brightspeed CEO. "This South End location embodies our company culture and energy by providing our employees a space that enhances their experience through its amenities and inspires them to deliver on our company promise to give customers faster, more reliable internet service."

Brightspeed has a service territory encompassing more than 6.5 million locations in mainly rural and suburban communities across the Midwest, Southeast, and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In its home state of North Carolina, the company plans 800,000 new fiber passings over the next five years. Additionally, Brightspeed recently announced that it was awarded more than $90 million in grants covering 38,000 locations across 29 counties in North Carolina as part of the state's recent round of the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant process.

"Brightspeed's investment in North Carolina is significant – from bringing broadband to our rural and suburban communities to bringing more high-paying jobs to the state," said N.C. Department of Information Technology Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Jim Weaver. "Brightspeed's choice to make Charlotte its home proves that North Carolina is fostering an environment where tech companies are thriving."

Brightspeed's headquarters will house corporate functions including legal, marketing, finance and human resources, and can accommodate approximately 300 employees. As hybrid work models continue to evolve, the corporate headquarters will serve as a meeting and collaboration facility for the company's more than 4,000 employees nationwide.

With 635,000 square feet of office, retail and amenity space in two 11- story towers, Vantage South End is walkable to Charlotte's Uptown, the light rail, Rail Trail, and other South End destinations and is convenient to Interstates 77 and 85. Developed by The Spectrum Companies, the property earned a Platinum WiredScore, the highest global rating for digital connectivity, for its resilient, adaptable infrastructure and enhanced mobile coverage.

Brightspeed engaged Little Diversified Architectural consulting to design the workspace, Shelco as the general contractor and CBRE as the project manager.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Brightspeed's vision is to promote a world where people and businesses have access to the connectivity they need to accomplish what is important. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to bridging the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information, please visit www.Brightspeed.com.

