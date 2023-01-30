Petco Unifies Customer Memberships Under 'Vital Care' Program for an Integrated Omnichannel Experience

Vital Care program unites the best of Petco's health and wellness offerings to deliver value and drive loyalty

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced it will unify over 24 million subscribers within a two-tiered offering under its Vital Care program.

The embodiment of Petco's unique health and wellness omnichannel ecosystem, Vital Care sits at the intersection of value and loyalty and provides pet parents with a seamless connection to Petco's differentiated merchandise and services offerings, while driving repeat visits and engagement. The free membership tier, "Vital Care Core," and paid membership tier, "Vital Care Premier," make it more convenient, accessible and affordable for pet parents to tap into every resource Petco offers across more than 1,500 Petco pet care centers, petco.com and the Petco app.

Current members of Petco's Pals Rewards program, introduced in 1997 as the first loyalty program of its kind at a national pet retailer, will be automatically transitioned to Vital Care Core; and members of Petco's existing Vital Care program will become Vital Care Premier members. All members will retain the same benefits and paid members, the same fee.

"Building on the strength of our existing two membership offerings, by bringing them together under Vital Care, we're making it even easier for customers to understand and maximize the program offerings to provide their pets with the best possible care and get the most value from Petco," said Jenny Wolski, Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Customer Experience at Petco. "Pet parents are looking for seamless, one-stop shopping and personalized advice on how to support their pets' health and wellness, and a Vital Care membership gives them all of that and more – including exclusive savings on products and services across our differentiated omnichannel ecosystem, which no other membership offers."

On average, existing Pals members who have unlocked "perk" benefits of the program, such as nutrition and grooming perks, increase their Petco visits by 50% and spend 40% more on pet products and services than non-members. In addition to receiving personalized support for their pets' whole health journey at Petco pet care centers, Vital Care members have access to Petco's digital resources such as custom-made pet care reminders to purchase food and the ability to set up veterinary and grooming appointments via the personalized Petco app dashboard. Additional benefits of Petco's Vital Care membership offerings include:

Vital Care Core

Earning points on every purchase, from wellness services to products.

Unlocking nutrition and grooming perks, including getting a 10th bag of dry dog or cat food for free and an eighth groom for free, making it easier to provide pets with routine care.

Managing pets' health and wellness with tools and resources like a membership dashboard on petco.com and in the Petco app that helps pet parents stay up to date with their pets' care plan, as well as a monthly wellness checklist.

Vital Care Premier*

Upgrading to the paid tier helps customers save and make the most of every health and wellness resource Petco offers, from skilled groomers, compassionate veterinarians and knowledgeable associates, to extended rewards expiration on nutrition and supplies.

Selecting a tailored plan based on pet type:

Experiencing easy, complete care with a dedicated, exclusive member help line.

Pet parents can join Vital Care Core or Vital Care Premier during checkout at Petco pet care centers nationwide or at petco.com/VitalCare.

*Vital Care Premier requires an annual commitment. For more details, visit petco.com/vitalcare.

**See how Petco defines artificial ingredients at petco.com/nutritionstandards.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app . In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. Although Petco believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors that Petco identifies in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. Petco undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

(PRNewsfoto/Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.)

