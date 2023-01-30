Look Back Upon the Development of VOOPOO DRAG MODs, Witness the Legend of the E-cigarette Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of 2022, the vape giant VOOPOO released the brand new product DRAG 4 from its famous series DRAG, and let global users once again see the legendary power of the e-cigarette industry. We are now looking back the development of VOOPOO DRAG and learning its legend story!

From 2017, the first DRAG was born and allowed VOOPOO to quickly distinguish itself in the industry, to 2022, VOOPOO released DRAG 4, each product innovation is a demonstration of VOOPOO's pure pursuit of an excellent vaping experience.

The Development of VOOPOO DRAG MODs (PRNewswire)

In 2017, DRAG 1, was the first MOD to enable VOOPOO to tap into the MOD market. The 0.025 s ignition speed of DRAG 1 set a record and allowed VOOPOO to quickly distinguish itself in the industry. It also imprinted the brand name VOOPOO on the vapers. Solid specular finish and multiple resin plates, with hard geometric lines and brushed patterns, make the DRAG 1 stylish and powerful. The solid specular finishing and multiple resin plates, with hard geometric lines and brushed patterns, make DRAG 1 stylish and powerful. The engraved metal "DRAG" nameplate also becomes the exclusive symbol of the Drag series. In addition, coming with the Gene chip, DRAG 1 is equipped with "SUPER Mode" for vaping to the maximum 157W and brings vapers a cloudy and explosive vaping experience.

With the wide recognition of DRAG 1 and great expectations for the new generation of DRAG Mod, VOOPOO, in 2019, released DRAG 2, which is famous for the FIT. VOOPOO's vision has always been to create a device with peak performance, long endurance, and the best protection for vapors, and FIT Mode is one of VOOPOO's efforts and contributions to that vision. After mining more than 1,100,000 data of GENE Chips and testing more than 160 tanks, the VOOPOO team developed the FIT Mode, which protects tanks from burnout to the most with its intelligent matches of FIT 1/2/3.

DRAG 3 is the third high explosive and playable super MOD after DRAG 1 and DRAG 2, returning to the professionalism and playability of DRAG, supporting a variety of compatible modes, and equipped with the newly launched TPP atomization platform, maximizing the overall atomization efficiency and bringing users unprecedented flavor and experience. SUPER Mode, VOOPOO's original extreme explosive Mode, is designed to give vapers the ultimate big cloud vaping experience. When DRAG 3 is adjusted to 80 W in RBA Mode, it will automatically switch to SUPER Mode, with the maximum power up to 177W.

After five years of perseverance and innovation, VOOPOO has released the fourth-generation MOD of the DRAG Series, DRAG 4. Continuing and developing the classic DRAG MOD look, DRAG 4 is designed with zinc alloy, leather, solid wood elements, and natural resin. Each DRAG 4 is unique in appearance with a distinct slice that demonstrates the uniqueness and nobility of each DRAG user. DRAG 4 is matched with VOOPOO Uforce-L Tank, which is the FIRST VOOPOO PnP atomizer with the top air-inlet and top leakage-proof design that effectively fastens e-liquid resolution and smooths vapor flow. The Dual In One Coil enhances vapor explosion and delivers rich and delicate flavors. In addition, the improved UI interface design with clearly separated function keys may reduce unintended ignition by users through mistaken touch. With the industry's highest standard of 5V/3A fast charging, the DRAG 4 takes the waiting out of waiting.

Over the past five years, these four generations of DRAG MODs have been highly praised by professionals and lovers of MOD and they have been ever-increasing in popularity. Each generation of DRAG Series products has been the result of the painstaking work of the VOOPOO team, which adheres to relentless efforts and passion for innovation just for every small progress to vape performance and users' experience.

The DRAG MODs development is the epitome of VOOPOO brand prosperity and we believe that VOOPOO will make more legends of the vape industry in the future!

Media Contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VOOPOO