Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

Record quarterly total revenue of $164.3 million
Broadband revenue up 38% and Video SaaS revenue up 51% year over year
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
"Harmonic delivered a strong finish to the year, including record quarterly revenue, and solid gross margins and operating profit in both our Broadband and Video segments," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Top-line growth for the quarter was led by Broadband segment revenue growth of 38% and a 51% increase in Video SaaS revenue. As we enter 2023, demand and competitive differentiation remains strong for both our Broadband and Video SaaS solutions, reflected in our substantial backlog and deferred revenue."
Financial
- Revenue: $164.3 million, up 5.5% year over year
- Gross margin: GAAP 52.1% and non-GAAP 52.7%, compared to GAAP 50.0% and non-GAAP 50.5% in the year ago period
- Operating income: GAAP income $16.5 million and non-GAAP income $23.7 million, compared to GAAP income $15.1 million and non-GAAP income $20.6 million in the year ago period
- Net income: GAAP net income $6.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $19.9 million, compared to GAAP net income $19.9 million and non-GAAP net income $17.6 million in the year ago period
- Adjusted EBITDA: $26.6 million income compared to $23.8 million income in the year ago period
- EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.05 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.17, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.18 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.16 in the year ago period
- Cash: $89.6 million, down $43.8 million year over year
Business
- CableOS® solution commercially deployed with 91 customers, up 24.7% year over year
- CableOS deployments scaled to 15.2 million served cable modems, up 218% year over year
- Tier 1 live sports streaming SaaS expansion and new wins drove 51.3% Video SaaS revenue growth year over year
Select Financial Information
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Key Financial Results
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2021
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2021
(in millions, except per share data)
Net revenue
$ 164.3
$ 155.7
$ 155.8
$ 164.3
$ 155.7
$ 155.8
Net income
$ 6.1
$ 8.7
$ 19.9
$ 19.9
$ 14.9
$ 17.6
EPS
$ 0.05
$ 0.08
$ 0.18
$ 0.17
$ 0.13
$ 0.16
Other Financial Information
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2021
(in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter
$ 26.6
$ 21.2
$ 23.8
Bookings for the quarter
$ 130.2
$ 171.1
$ 267.3
Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end
$ 457.1
$ 490.1
$ 441.0
Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end
$ 89.6
$ 105.3
$ 133.4
Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and
Financial Guidance
Q1 2023 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
Low
High
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Video
Broadband
Adjustments (2)
Total
GAAP
Video
Broadband
Adjustments (2)
Total
GAAP
Net revenue
$ 55
$ 97
$ —
$ 152
$ 60
$ 102
$ —
$ 162
Gross margin %
58.0 %
45.0 %
(0.7) %
49.0 %
59.0 %
46.0 %
(0.7) %
50.1 %
Gross profit
$ 32
$ 44
$ (1)
$ 75
$ 35
$ 47
$ (1)
$ 81
Operating expenses
$ 35
$ 29
$ 8
$ 72
$ 36
$ 30
$ 8
$ 74
Operating income (loss)
$ (3)
$ 15
$ (9)
$ 3
$ (1)
$ 17
$ (9)
$ 7
Tax rate (3)
21.0 %
21.0 %
EPS (3)
$ 0.01
$ 0.04
Shares (3)
117.9
117.9
Cash (3)
$ 75
$ 85
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.
2023 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
Low
High
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Video
Broadband
Adjustments (2)
Total
Video
Broadband
Adjustments (2)
Total
Net revenue
$ 250
$ 445
$ —
$ 695
$ 270
$ 465
$ —
$ 735
Gross margin %
58.5 %
45.0 %
(0.3) %
49.5 %
60.5 %
46.0 %
(0.3) %
51.0 %
Gross profit
$ 146
$ 200
$ (3)
$ 343
$ 163
$ 214
$ (3)
$ 374
Operating expenses
$ 140
$ 120
$ 27
$ 287
$ 144
$ 123
$ 27
$ 294
Operating income
$ 6
$ 80
$ (30)
$ 56
$ 19
$ 91
$ (30)
$ 80
Tax rate (3)
21.0 %
21.0 %
EPS (3)
$ 0.37
$ 0.53
Shares (3)
118.3
118.3
Cash (3)
$ 90
$ 100
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.
Q1 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
Low
High
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Video
Broadband
Total
Video
Broadband
Total
Net revenue
$ 55
$ 97
$ 152
$ 60
$ 102
$ 162
Gross margin %
58.0 %
45.0 %
49.7 %
59.0 %
46.0 %
50.8 %
Gross profit
$ 32
$ 44
$ 76
$ 35
$ 47
$ 82
Operating expenses
$ 35
$ 29
$ 64
$ 36
$ 30
$ 66
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (2)
$ 16
$ 14
$ 1
$ 18
$ 19
Tax rate (2)
20.0 %
20.0 %
EPS (2)
$ 0.07
$ 0.10
Shares (2)
117.9
117.9
Cash (2)
$ 75
$ 85
(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.
2023 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
Low
High
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)
Video
Broadband
Total
Video
Broadband
Total
Net revenue
$ 250
$ 445
$ 695
$ 270
$ 465
$ 735
Gross margin %
58.5 %
45.0 %
49.8 %
60.5 %
46.0 %
51.3 %
Gross profit
$ 146
$ 200
$ 346
$ 163
$ 214
$ 377
Operating expenses
$ 140
$ 120
$ 260
$ 144
$ 123
$ 267
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 12
$ 86
$ 98
$ 25
$ 97
$ 122
Tax rate (2)
20.0 %
20.0 %
EPS (2)
$ 0.56
$ 0.72
Shares (2)
118.3
118.3
Cash (2)
$ 90
$ 100
(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.
Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, January 30, 2023. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfc8a08fcfdfe403780548e7dd1215515. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site.
Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Broadband businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:
Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.
Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.
Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.
Gain and losses on equity investments - We exclude the gain and losses from the sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.
Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.
Harmonic Inc.
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 89,586
$ 133,431
Accounts receivable, net
108,427
88,529
Inventories
120,949
71,195
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
28,730
29,972
Total current assets
347,692
323,127
Property and equipment, net
39,814
42,721
Operating lease right-of-use assets
25,469
30,968
Other non-current assets
59,304
56,657
Goodwill
237,739
240,213
Total assets
$ 710,018
$ 693,686
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Convertible debt, current
$ 113,981
$ 36,824
Other debts, current
4,756
4,992
Accounts payable
67,455
64,429
Deferred revenue
62,383
57,226
Operating lease liabilities, current
6,773
7,346
Other current liabilities
66,724
53,644
Total current liabilities
322,072
224,461
Convertible debt, non-current
—
98,941
Other debts, non-current
11,161
12,989
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
24,110
29,120
Other non-current liabilities
28,169
31,379
Total liabilities
$ 385,512
$ 396,890
Convertible debt
—
883
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 109,871 and 102,959 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
110
103
Additional paid-in capital
2,380,651
2,387,039
Accumulated deficit
(2,046,569)
(2,087,957)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,686)
(3,272)
Total stockholders' equity
324,506
295,913
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 710,018
$ 693,686
Harmonic Inc.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Revenue:
Appliance and integration
$ 122,513
$ 119,340
$ 473,806
$ 369,767
SaaS and service
41,821
36,464
151,151
137,382
Total net revenue
164,334
155,804
624,957
507,149
Cost of revenue:
Appliance and integration
65,372
65,135
259,027
195,445
SaaS and service
13,265
12,731
50,046
51,962
Total cost of revenue
78,637
77,866
309,073
247,407
Total gross profit
85,697
77,938
315,884
259,742
Operating expenses:
Research and development
31,088
27,368
120,307
102,231
Selling, general and administrative
36,927
35,357
146,717
138,085
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
—
507
Restructuring and related charges
1,205
67
3,341
110
Total operating expenses
69,220
62,792
270,365
240,933
Income from operations
16,477
15,146
45,519
18,809
Interest expense, net
(929)
(2,706)
(5,040)
(10,625)
Other income (expense), net
(212)
28
4,006
687
Income before income taxes
15,336
12,468
44,485
8,871
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
9,205
(7,389)
16,303
(4,383)
Net income
$ 6,131
$ 19,857
$ 28,182
$ 13,254
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.06
$ 0.19
$ 0.27
$ 0.13
Diluted
$ 0.05
$ 0.18
$ 0.25
$ 0.12
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
106,988
102,768
105,080
101,484
Diluted
117,301
110,474
112,378
106,171
Harmonic Inc.
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 28,182
$ 13,254
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
12,260
12,546
Amortization of intangibles
—
507
Stock-based compensation
25,212
24,056
Amortization of convertible debt discount
1,171
6,308
Amortization of warrant
1,734
1,741
Foreign currency remeasurement
(2,685)
(5,126)
Deferred income taxes
5,043
(6,197)
Provision for expected credit losses and returns
1,954
4,142
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
5,988
3,460
Gains on sale of investment in equity securities
(4,370)
—
Other adjustments
513
181
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(23,136)
(26,722)
Inventories
(54,431)
(39,338)
Other assets
(8,551)
(3,096)
Accounts payable
5,837
42,303
Deferred revenues
2,610
15,014
Other liabilities
8,145
(2,016)
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,476
41,017
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of investment
7,962
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(9,250)
(12,975)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,288)
(12,975)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of convertible debt
(37,707)
—
Proceeds from other debts
3,499
3,861
Repayment of other debts
(4,583)
(6,169)
Repurchase of common stock
(5,133)
—
Proceeds from common stock issued to employees
7,092
12,311
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(6,301)
(2,064)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(43,133)
7,939
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,900)
(1,195)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(43,845)
34,786
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
133,431
98,645
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 89,586
$ 133,431
Harmonic Inc.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Geography
Americas
$ 125,638
76 %
$ 106,467
68 %
$ 102,929
66 %
EMEA
29,250
18 %
38,444
25 %
40,096
26 %
APAC
9,446
6 %
10,827
7 %
12,779
8 %
Total
$ 164,334
100 %
$ 155,738
100 %
$ 155,804
100 %
Market
Service Provider
$ 110,092
67 %
$ 106,974
69 %
$ 87,263
56 %
Broadcast and Media
54,242
33 %
48,764
31 %
68,541
44 %
Total
$ 164,334
100 %
$ 155,738
100 %
$ 155,804
100 %
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Geography
Americas
$ 452,869
73 %
$ 335,731
66 %
EMEA
133,095
21 %
126,427
25 %
APAC
38,993
6 %
44,991
9 %
Total
$ 624,957
100 %
$ 507,149
100 %
Market
Service Provider
$ 408,138
65 %
$ 280,009
55 %
Broadcast and Media
216,819
35 %
227,140
45 %
Total
$ 624,957
100 %
$ 507,149
100 %
Harmonic Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Video
Broadband
Total Segment
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 68,308
$ 96,026
$ 164,334
$ —
$ 164,334
Gross profit
40,939
45,741
86,680
(983)
85,697
Gross margin %
59.9 %
47.6 %
52.7 %
52.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
6,350
20,205
26,555
(20,424)
6,131
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
9.3 %
21.0 %
16.2 %
3.7 %
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Video
Broadband
Total Segment
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 63,824
$ 91,914
$ 155,738
$ —
$ 155,738
Gross profit
37,859
41,343
79,202
(598)
78,604
Gross margin %
59.3 %
45.0 %
50.9 %
50.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
4,318
16,871
21,189
(12,449)
8,740
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
6.8 %
18.4 %
13.6 %
5.6 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Video
Broadband
Total Segment
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 86,092
$ 69,712
$ 155,804
$ —
$ 155,804
Gross profit
50,589
28,080
78,669
(731)
77,938
Gross margin %
58.8 %
40.3 %
50.5 %
50.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
17,105
6,707
23,812
(3,955)
19,857
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
19.9 %
9.6 %
15.3 %
12.7 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Video
Broadband
Total Segment
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 274,189
$ 350,768
$ 624,957
$ —
$ 624,957
Gross profit
165,618
153,031
318,649
(2,765)
315,884
Gross margin %
60.4 %
43.6 %
51.0 %
50.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
28,218
58,321
86,539
(58,357)
28,182
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
10.3 %
16.6 %
13.8 %
4.5 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Video
Broadband
Total Segment
(non-GAAP)
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 288,507
$ 218,642
$ 507,149
$ —
$ 507,149
Gross profit
169,468
93,191
262,659
(2,917)
259,742
Gross margin %
58.7 %
42.6 %
51.8 %
51.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
36,348
20,944
57,292
(44,038)
13,254
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
12.6 %
9.6 %
11.3 %
2.6 %
(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
Harmonic Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 164,334
$ 85,697
$ 69,220
$ 16,477
$ (1,141)
$ 6,131
Stock-based compensation
—
541
(5,050)
5,591
—
5,591
Restructuring and related charges
—
442
(1,205)
1,647
17
1,664
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
274
274
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
6,233
Total adjustments
—
983
(6,255)
7,238
291
13,762
Non-GAAP
$ 164,334
$ 86,680
$ 62,965
$ 23,715
$ (850)
$ 19,893
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
52.1 %
42.1 %
10.0 %
(0.7) %
3.7 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
52.7 %
38.3 %
14.4 %
(0.5) %
12.1 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.05
Non-GAAP
$ 0.17
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
117,301
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 155,738
$ 78,604
$ 67,180
$ 11,424
$ (1,402)
$ 8,740
Stock-based compensation
—
607
(5,853)
6,460
—
6,460
Restructuring and related charges
—
(9)
(335)
326
—
326
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
303
303
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(942)
Total adjustments
—
598
(6,188)
6,786
303
6,147
Non-GAAP
$ 155,738
$ 79,202
$ 60,992
$ 18,210
$ (1,099)
$ 14,887
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
50.5 %
43.1 %
7.3 %
(0.9) %
5.6 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
50.9 %
39.2 %
11.7 %
(0.7) %
9.6 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.08
Non-GAAP
$ 0.13
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
113,185
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 155,804
$ 77,938
$ 62,792
$ 15,146
$ (2,678)
$ 19,857
Stock-based compensation
—
506
(4,689)
5,195
—
5,195
Restructuring and related charges
—
225
(67)
292
—
292
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1,621
1,621
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(9,347)
Total adjustments
—
731
(4,756)
5,487
1,621
(2,239)
Non-GAAP
$ 155,804
$ 78,669
$ 58,036
$ 20,633
$ (1,057)
$ 17,618
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
50.0 %
40.3 %
9.7 %
(1.7) %
12.7 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
50.5 %
37.2 %
13.2 %
(0.7) %
11.3 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.18
Non-GAAP
$ 0.16
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
110,474
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 624,957
$ 315,884
$ 270,365
$ 45,519
$ (1,034)
$ 28,182
Stock-based compensation
—
2,232
(22,980)
25,212
—
25,212
Restructuring and related charges
—
533
(3,341)
3,874
17
3,891
Gain on sale of equity investments
—
—
—
—
(4,349)
(4,349)
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
1,173
1,173
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
7,149
Total adjustments
—
2,765
(26,321)
29,086
(3,159)
33,076
Non-GAAP
$ 624,957
$ 318,649
$ 244,044
$ 74,605
$ (4,193)
$ 61,258
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
50.5 %
43.3 %
7.3 %
(0.2) %
4.5 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
51.0 %
39.0 %
11.9 %
(0.7) %
9.8 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.25
Non-GAAP
$ 0.55
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
112,378
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 507,149
$ 259,742
$ 240,933
$ 18,809
$ (9,938)
$ 13,254
Stock-based compensation
—
2,346
(21,716)
24,062
—
24,062
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
(507)
507
—
507
Restructuring and related charges
—
571
(110)
681
—
681
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
—
6,305
6,305
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(8,425)
Total adjustments
—
2,917
(22,333)
25,250
6,305
23,130
Non-GAAP
$ 507,149
$ 262,659
$ 218,600
$ 44,059
$ (3,633)
$ 36,384
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
51.2 %
47.5 %
3.7 %
(2.0) %
2.6 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
51.8 %
43.1 %
8.7 %
(0.7) %
7.2 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.12
Non-GAAP
$ 0.34
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
106,171
Harmonic Inc.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net income - GAAP
$ 6,131
$ 8,740
$ 19,857
Provision for income taxes
9,205
1,282
(7,389)
Interest expense, net
929
1,284
2,706
Depreciation
3,035
3,097
3,151
EBITDA
19,300
14,403
18,325
Adjustments
Stock-based compensation
5,591
6,460
5,195
Restructuring and related charges
1,664
326
292
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 26,555
$ 21,189
$ 23,812
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net income - GAAP
$ 28,182
$ 13,254
Provision for income taxes
16,303
(4,383)
Interest expense, net
5,040
10,625
Depreciation
12,260
12,546
Amortization of intangibles
—
507
EBITDA
61,785
32,549
Adjustments
Stock-based compensation
25,212
24,062
Restructuring and related charges
3,891
681
Gain on sale of equity investment
(4,349)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 86,539
$ 57,292
Harmonic Inc.
Q1 2023 Financial Guidance (1)
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total Operating
Net Income
GAAP
$152
to
$162
$75
to
$81
$72
to
$74
$1
to
$5
Stock-based compensation expense
—
1
(8)
9
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
(1)
to
(2)
Total adjustments
—
1
(8)
8
to
7
Non-GAAP
$152
to
$162
$76
to
$82
$64
to
$66
$9
to
$12
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
49.0 %
to
50.1 %
47.3 %
to
45.6 %
0.8 %
to
3.0 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
49.7 %
to
50.8 %
42.1 %
to
40.7 %
5.6 %
to
7.6 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$0.01
to
$0.04
Non-GAAP
$0.07
to
$0.10
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
117.9
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
2023 Financial Guidance (1)
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total Operating
Net Income
GAAP
$695
to
$735
$343
to
$374
$287
to
$294
$44
to
$63
Stock-based compensation expense
—
3
(27)
29
Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes
—
—
—
1
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
—
—
(3)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
—
—
(5)
to
(5)
Total adjustments
—
3
(27)
22
to
22
Non-GAAP
$695
to
$735
$346
to
$377
$260
to
$267
$66
to
$85
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
49.5 %
to
51.0 %
41.3 %
to
40.0 %
6.3 %
to
8.5 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
49.8 %
to
51.3 %
37.5 %
to
36.3 %
9.5 %
to
11.6 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$0.37
to
$0.53
Non-GAAP
$0.56
to
$0.72
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
118.3
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
Harmonic Inc.
Q1 2023 Financial
2023 Financial
Net income - GAAP
$1
to
$5
$44
to
$63
Provision for income taxes
—
1
12
17
Interest expense, net
1
1
3
3
Depreciation
3
3
13
13
EBITDA
$5
to
$10
$72
to
$96
Adjustments
Stock-based compensation
9
to
9
29
to
29
Gain on sale of equity investment
—
—
(3)
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA
$14
to
$19
$98
to
$122
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
