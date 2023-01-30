Finseca: Pulse Check - Has your Financial Security Been a Priority Thus Far in 2023? It needs to be.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Though no plan is perfect, and it will evolve just as everything else in life, your financial security should be a priority this year. With 2023 just getting underway, consumers should take a moment to check off these five to-dos to ensure their financial security starts off on the right track in 2023.

Revisit your financial goals and evaluate what worked and what didn't work in 2022. Check-in on your savings and investments. Are you comfortable with your current risk levels? Evaluate your tax liabilities and consider additional charitable giving and/or retirement contributions. Talk to your financial advisor about your overall financial security. Be sure to ask about all your options to secure a holistic plan, shielded from market volatility, with tools like life insurance and annuities. Build your personalized financial security plan for 2023.

Consumers, your financial security should be a priority in 2023!

There is extensive research that shows people who develop a holistic plan achieve financial security success at a greater rate than those who focus on investment-only strategies. Be sure to talk to your financial advisor today about all your options for success in 2023 and beyond.

