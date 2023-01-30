CRMLS Partners with Styldod for Advanced Image Analysis

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) has expanded their partnership with Styldod, the AI-enhanced virtual staging and image editing product solution, to integrate an identification and analysis process for listing photos.

The photo analysis software — an API integrated within CRMLS' product ecosystem REcenterhub — will automatically detect image elements such as logos, watermarks, branding, contact information, QR codes, NSFW content, human faces, and more. If a potential compliance issue is detected, the AI will route this information to agents and brokers and give them the opportunity to make corrections. In addition, this new integration can offer users intelligence and provide real-time analytics by aggregating readily available data that has previously been left uncharted.

"Styldod's technology has proven to be amazing at sophisticated detection," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "Styldod has served CRMLS extremely well as a staging product, so we're confident that expanding our relationship to include business intelligence will be fruitful. We're looking forward to how this new integration will empower agents and brokers with useful, harvested image data and help them avoid compliance issues."

"Along the path to our dream of democratizing design," said Akhilesh Majumdar, CEO of Styldod, "we've had to develop some industry-leading image analysis algorithms. They help us do some amazing things on the design automation side of the equation, and CRMLS was able to see that they also offer world-class solutions that can fuel many parts of the existing MLS data ecosystem. We're delighted to be a part of these solutions!"

This expanded partnership anticipates deeper Styldod integrations that will provide CRMLS users and their consumer clients access to artificial intelligence applications that can dramatically reduce the cost and time of delivery for things like photo enhancement, design visualization, automated property descriptions, and other marketing automation solutions.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS):

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About Styldod:

Styldod is a design-technology company poised to challenge every marketing productivity benchmark in the real estate industry. Through its groundbreaking AI product suite, Styldod enables the automatic virtual staging of homes in multiple lifestyle designs, complete with automated property descriptions and enhanced interactivity across a variety of media. At the enterprise scale, these tools create a marriage between retail furniture sales and residential home ownership that keeps the real estate agent at the center of each transaction. Learn more at REimaginehome.ai by Styldod.

