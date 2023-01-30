Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care slated for Mar. 22-25, 2023, in Montréal, QC

The three-day conference will bring together colleagues and peers to advance the specialty and improve patient care

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) and Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA) are pleased to announce the 2023 Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care. The event will be held at the Palais des congress de Montréal (Montréal Convention Centre) in Montreal, Canada, from March 22-25, 2023. This event provides a unique experience allowing hospice and palliative care professionals to make connections, ask burning questions, and share best practices to advance patient care. Additional information for registration and Annual Assembly are available here.

The three-day conference will bring together more than a thousand healthcare professionals to connect on the latest scientific research and practice standards with an overarching goal of bettering patient care. This year's conference keynote speakers are Susan D. Block, MD, and Greg Bell.

On March 23rd Professional motivational speaker, Greg Bell, will be presenting What's Going Well? The Question That Changes Everything. Greg Bell is a Portland, Oregon-based thought leader, business consultant, and leadership coach. His popular books, What's Going Well? and Water The Bamboo: Unleashing The Potential Of Teams And Individuals, have inspired an array of organizations. As an innovator and keen observer of highly successful leaders and teams, Greg has learned that the key to success is having the courage to use the skills you already have to achieve a result greater than you previously imagined. Inspiring and energizing audiences with his engaging storytelling, Greg shares his knowledge with excitement and passion.

Dr. Block is the inaugural speaker for the Alyssa Bogetz lecture series. Dr. Block is a leader in the development of the field of psychosocial oncology and palliative care focused on the psychological and psychiatric issues related to serious illness. This lecture will take place on Friday, March 24th.

Attendees can also sign up to attend pre-conference workshops, which will take place Wednesday, March 23. Workshop topics include best practices in hospice, coding and billing, improving the care of diverse patient populations and evidence-based approaches for managing pain in individuals with serious illnesses.

"Hospice and palliative care professionals view Annual Assembly as the year's premier opportunity to engage with contemporaries and thought leaders in a dynamic and growing field," said AAHPM Board President Tara Friedman, MD, FAAHPM. "Attendees at this year's event will reignite their passion for health care and caregiving with a variety of educational resources and sessions designed to broaden thinking and inspire thought-provoking conversations."

AAHPM and HPNA have prioritized the creation of a welcoming and safe environment for in-person attendees. Health and safety protocols have been put in place to offer a healthy, productive workspace for all attendees. For more information on 2023 Annual Assembly, please visit annualassembly.org.

About American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine (HPM), as well as nurses, social workers, and other health and spiritual care practitioners committed to improving quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families. For more than 30 years, AAHPM has been dedicated to expanding access to high quality palliative care, and advancing the discipline of HPM, through professional education and training, development of a specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research and public policy. AAHPM is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors and managed by a full-time staff along with additional support provided by Association Management Center (AMC) based in Chicago, IL.

About Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association

The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association was established in 1986 and is the national professional organization that represents the specialty of palliative nursing, which includes hospice and palliative nurses. We support the profession through education programs, research, and advocacy. Learn more at https://advancingexpertcare.org/.

