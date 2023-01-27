Glaucoma Research Foundation Hosts 12th Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) will host the 12th Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum on February 3rd at San Francisco's iconic Westin St. Francis Hotel.

Attracting nearly 400 participants annually, this unique gathering unites leaders in the field of glaucoma for a full day of informative presentations, inspiring discussions, and vital networking opportunities. Clinicians, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capital financiers, FDA representatives, key opinion leaders, glaucoma patients — all meet, learn, share ideas, and collaborate at the only event of its kind, aimed at speeding the development of new therapies and diagnostics for glaucoma patients.

Glaucoma visionary Malik Kahook, MD, Chief of the Sue Anschutz-Rogers Eye Center at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, will deliver the Forum's keynote lecture: "Sustained Drug Delivery for Glaucoma: From Promise to Reality." In addition to Dr. Kahook, more than 50 speakers have been invited from companies and institutions across the US and around the world.

"We will once again feature early-stage companies and their new technologies and approaches to glaucoma care. The amount of innovation that is flourishing in the glaucoma space right now is phenomenal," said Adrienne Graves, PhD, GRF board member and event co-founder. "As a result, there are more therapeutic options than ever before to help patients. Glaucoma 360 is an important catalyst to bring all the important elements together that can advance a promising idea into clinical use."

Andrew Iwach, MD, GRF board chair and co-founder of Glaucoma 360, believes New Horizons offers rewards for clinicians and others who visit San Francisco for in-person, immersive networking. "One of the most important things we can do for our patients is stay up to date on new and upcoming solutions," he says. "At Glaucoma 360, you can do that — and help usher in the next generation of care."

Glaucoma 360 is planned for February 2 to 4 — starting with the Annual Gala to benefit GRF's research and patient education programs and honor leaders in glaucoma research. Glaucoma 360 concludes with two continuing medical education symposia for ophthalmologists and optometrists. At the Glaucoma Symposium CME on February 4, the Shaffer-Hetherington-Hoskins Keynote Lecture will be presented by Mildred M.G. Oliver, MD, Senior Associate Dean at the University of Ponce, St. Louis, and will highlight the need for improved health equity in glaucoma.

