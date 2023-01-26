FATE LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fate" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FATE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP) (PRNewswire)

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fate investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

FATE investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the global collaboration and option agreement for cell-based cancer immunotherapies that the Company entered into with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (the "Janssen Collaboration Agreement") was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, certain the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; (iii) as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement's on Fate's long-term clinical and commercial profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fate during the relevant time frame, you have until March 22, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP