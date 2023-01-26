CULLEN/FROST REPORTS 4th QUARTER AND 2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

Board declares first quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $189.5 million, an increase of 90.7 percent compared to $99.4 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a per-share basis, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.91 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.54 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.44 percent and 27.16 percent, respectively, compared to 0.81 percent and 9.26 percent for the same period in 2021.

The company also reported 2022 annual net income available to common shareholders of $572.5 million, an increase of 31.3 percent compared to 2021 earnings available to common shareholders of $435.9 million. On a per-share basis, 2022 earnings were $8.81 per diluted common share compared to $6.76 per diluted common share reported in 2021. For the year 2022, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.11 percent and 16.86 percent respectively, compared to 0.95 percent and 10.35 percent reported in 2021.

"Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were 12.85 percent, 13.35 percent, and 14.84 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.





Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $423.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 60.5 percent compared to the $264.0 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin was 3.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2022.





Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $105.7 million , down $3.4 million , or 3.1 percent, from the $109.1 million reported a year earlier. Other non-interest income decreased $5.7 million , or 25.8 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The comparison is impacted by a $9.7 million gain on the exchange of a branch facility recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. That decrease was partly offset by a $5.1 million distribution received from an SBIC fund investment in the fourth quarter of 2022. Trust and investment management fees increased by $1.3 million , or 3.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of a $1.5 million increase in estate fees, a $956,000 increase in real estate fees and a $605,000 increase in oil and gas fees, partly offset by a $1.9 million decrease in investment management fees. Other charges, commissions and fees increased $874,000 , or 8.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of money market accounts (up $1.4 million ).





Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $281.3 million , up $42.7 million , or 17.9 percent, compared to the $238.6 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. Salaries and wages expense increased by $31.2 million , or 29.5 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a $20 per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages were also impacted by our investments in organic expansion in the Houston and Dallas markets, as well as preparations for our mortgage loan product offering, and increases in incentive and stock compensation. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.8 million , or 14.5 percent, compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in employee benefits expense was impacted by increases in headcount and salary expense and was also affected by a $1.5 million increase in discretionary benefit plan expense. Other non-interest expense increased by $4.4 million , or 8.0 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, impacted by a $4.6 million increase in fraud losses and a $4.0 million accrual related to a license negotiation. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $2.7 million or 9.5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $1.1 million ), software maintenance (up $1.0 million ), and service contracts (up $581,000 ).





For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported a credit loss expense of $3.0 million , and reported net charge-offs of $3.8 million . For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company did not report a credit loss expense and reported net charge-offs of $2.8 million . The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.33 percent at December 31, 2022 , compared to 1.38 percent at September 30, 2022 and 1.52 percent at year-end 2021. Non-accrual loans were $37.8 million at year end, compared to $29.9 million the previous quarter, and $53.7 million at year-end 2021.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.87 per common share, payable March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 877-709-8150. Playback of the conference call will be available after

5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, January 29 at 877-660-6853, with the Conference ID# of 13735488. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $52.9 billion in assets at December 31, 2022. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Annual Report on Form 10-K that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.

Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Political instability.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The potential impact of climate change.

The impact of pandemics, epidemics or any other health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism or other geopolitical events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2022

2021

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 398,457

$ 355,547

$ 288,208

$ 249,071

$ 240,708 Net interest income (1) 423,892

379,518

311,377

272,194

264,049 Credit loss expense 3,000

—

—

—

— Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 39,695

38,552

37,776

38,656

38,425 Service charges on deposit accounts 22,321

22,960

23,870

22,740

22,234 Insurance commissions and fees 11,674

13,152

11,776

16,608

11,714 Interchange and card transaction fees 4,480

4,614

4,911

4,226

4,237 Other charges, commissions and fees 10,981

11,095

9,887

9,627

10,107 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions —

—

—

—

69 Other 16,529

9,448

9,707

9,533

22,270 Total non-interest income 105,680

99,821

97,927

101,390

109,056



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 136,697

127,189

116,881

111,329

105,541 Employee benefits 21,975

21,680

20,733

24,220

19,189 Net occupancy 28,572

28,133

28,379

27,411

27,435 Technology, furniture and equipment 30,912

30,781

29,921

29,157

28,230 Deposit insurance 3,967

4,279

3,724

3,633

3,339 Intangible amortization 100

103

131

146

153 Other 59,074

45,733

46,578

42,836

54,708 Total non-interest expense 281,297

257,898

246,347

238,732

238,595 Income before income taxes 219,840

197,470

139,788

111,729

111,169 Income taxes 28,666

27,710

20,674

12,627

10,148 Net income 191,174

169,760

119,114

99,102

101,021 Preferred stock dividends 1,669

1,668

1,669

1,669

1,669 Net income available to common shareholders $ 189,505

$ 168,092

$ 117,445

$ 97,433

$ 99,352



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.92

$ 2.60

$ 1.82

$ 1.51

$ 1.54 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.91

2.59

1.81

1.50

1.54 Cash dividends per common share 0.87

0.87

0.75

0.75

0.75 Book value per common share at end of quarter 46.49

41.53

49.93

56.65

67.11



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 64,355

64,211

64,123

64,094

63,986 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,303

64,158

64,113

64,051

63,879 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 344

343

354

410

462 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,647

64,501

64,467

64,461

64,341



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.44 %

1.27 %

0.92 %

0.79 %

0.81 % Return on average common equity 27.16

20.13

13.88

9.58

9.26 Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 3.31

3.01

2.56

2.33

2.31



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2022

2021

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 17,063

$ 16,823

$ 16,674

$ 16,386

15,984 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 17,020

16,752

16,531

16,084

15,391 Earning assets 48,867

49,062

47,880

47,339

46,008 Total assets 52,284

52,383

51,088

50,323

48,897 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 17,980

18,511

18,355

17,961

17,885 Interest-bearing deposits 26,779

27,292

26,371

25,001

23,142 Total deposits 44,759

45,803

44,726

42,962

41,027 Shareholders' equity 2,913

3,459

3,540

4,270

4,400



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 17,155

$ 16,951

$ 16,736

$ 16,543

$ 16,336 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 17,120

16,900

16,644

16,335

15,908 Earning assets 49,402

49,517

48,404

48,107

48,063 Goodwill and intangible assets 655

655

656

656

656 Total assets 52,892

52,946

51,785

51,296

50,878 Total deposits 43,954

46,560

45,602

44,431

42,696 Shareholders' equity 3,137

2,812

3,347

3,776

4,440 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,486

4,341

4,221

4,148

4,092



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 227,621

$ 234,315

$ 239,632

$ 246,835

$ 248,666 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.33 %

1.38 %

1.43 %

1.49 %

1.52 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 3,810

$ 2,854

$ 2,807

$ 6,295

$ 2,789 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.09 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.16 %

0.07 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 37,833

$ 29,904

$ 35,125

$ 48,966

$ 53,713 As a percentage of total loans 0.22 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.30 %

0.33 % As a percentage of total assets 0.07

0.06

0.07

0.10

0.11



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.85 %

12.74 %

12.64 %

12.78 %

13.13 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.35

13.26

13.17

13.32

13.70 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.84

14.80

14.75

14.97

15.45 Leverage Ratio 7.29

7.09

7.03

7.08

7.34 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 5.93

5.31

6.46

7.36

8.73 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 5.57

6.60

6.93

8.48

9.00



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2020 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS









Net interest income $ 1,291,283

$ 984,867

$ 976,001 Net interest income (1) 1,386,981

1,077,315

1,070,937 Credit loss expense 3,000

63

241,230 Non-interest income:









Trust and investment management fees 154,679

148,994

129,272 Service charges on deposit accounts 91,891

83,292

80,873 Insurance commissions and fees 53,210

51,548

50,313 Interchange and card transaction fees 18,231

17,461

13,470 Other charges, commissions and fees 41,590

36,836

34,825 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions —

69

108,989 Other 45,217

48,528

47,712 Total non-interest income 404,818

386,728

465,454











Non-interest expense:









Salaries and wages 492,096

395,497

387,328 Employee benefits 88,608

82,029

75,676 Net occupancy 112,495

107,344

102,938 Technology, furniture and equipment 120,771

112,738

105,232 Deposit insurance 15,603

12,232

10,502 Intangible amortization 480

697

918 Other 194,221

171,457

166,310 Total non-interest expense 1,024,274

881,994

848,904 Income before income taxes 668,827

489,538

351,321 Income taxes 89,677

46,459

20,170 Net income 579,150

443,079

331,151 Preferred stock dividends 6,675

7,157

2,016 Redemption of preferred stock —

—

5,514 Net income available to common shareholders $ 572,475

$ 435,922

$ 323,621











PER COMMON SHARE DATA









Earnings per common share - basic $ 8.84

$ 6.79

$ 5.11 Earnings per common share - diluted 8.81

6.76

5.10 Cash dividends per common share 3.24

2.94

2.85 Book value per common share at end of quarter 46.49

67.11

65.82











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES









Period-end common shares 64,355

63,986

63,011 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,157

63,613

62,727 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 364

489

277 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,521

64,102

63,004











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS









Return on average assets 1.11 %

0.95 %

0.85 % Return on average common equity 16.86

10.35

8.11 Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 2.82

2.53

3.09











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)













Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2020 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)









Average Balance:









Loans $ 16,739

$ 16,770

$ 17,164 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 16,600

14,918

15,006 Earning assets 48,293

43,196

35,248 Total assets 51,513

45,983

37,961 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 18,203

16,671

13,564 Interest-bearing deposits 26,368

21,802

17,875 Total deposits 44,571

38,473

31,438 Shareholders' equity 3,541

4,359

4,039











Period-End Balance:









Loans $ 17,155

$ 16,336

$ 17,481 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 17,120

15,908

15,047 Earning assets 49,402

48,063

39,648 Goodwill and intangible assets 655

656

657 Total assets 52,892

50,878

42,391 Total deposits 43,954

42,696

35,016 Shareholders' equity 3,137

4,440

4,293 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,486

4,092

3,780











ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)









Allowance for credit losses on loan: $ 227,621

$ 248,666

$ 263,177 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.33 %

1.52 %

1.51 %











Net charge-offs: $ 15,766

$ 8,414

$ 103,435 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.09 %

0.05 %

0.60 %











Non-accrual loans: $ 37,833

$ 53,713

$ 61,449 As a percentage of total loans 0.22 %

0.33 %

0.35 % As a percentage of total assets 0.07

0.11

0.14











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS









Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.85 %

13.13 %

12.86 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.35

13.70

13.47 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.84

15.45

15.44 Leverage Ratio 7.29

7.34

8.07 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 5.93

8.73

10.13 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 6.87

9.48

10.64











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2022

2021

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 3.70 %

2.27 %

0.80 %

0.18 %

0.15 % Federal funds sold 3.88

2.44

1.26

0.37

0.22 Resell agreements 4.14

2.39

1.32

0.27

0.25 Securities 3.09

2.94

2.87

2.88

3.08 Loans, net of unearned discounts 5.80

4.89

4.04

3.74

3.89 Total earning assets 4.14

3.43

2.71

2.39

2.36



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.27

0.07

0.04

0.01

0.01 Money market deposit accounts 1.94

1.08

0.35

0.12

0.11 Time accounts 1.52

0.99

0.64

0.29

0.21 Total interest-bearing deposits 1.16

0.62

0.22

0.08

0.07



















Total deposits 0.69

0.37

0.13

0.05

0.04



















Federal funds purchased 3.78

2.33

0.84

0.17

0.12 Repurchase agreements 2.69

1.50

0.41

0.10

0.10 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 5.39

3.77

2.51

1.90

1.81 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.70 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.37

0.71

0.26

0.11

0.10



















Net interest spread 2.77

2.72

2.45

2.28

2.26 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.31

3.01

2.56

2.33

2.31



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 11,574

$ 12,776

$ 13,041

$ 13,766

$ 15,549 Federal funds sold 52

51

31

14

31 Resell agreements 49

10

3

6

8 Securities 20,129

19,402

18,130

17,166

14,436 Loans, net of unearned discount 17,063

16,823

16,674

16,386

15,984 Total earning assets $ 48,867

$ 49,062

$ 47,880

$ 47,339

$ 46,008



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 12,113

$ 12,235

$ 12,336

$ 11,955

$ 11,205 Money market deposit accounts 12,958

13,466

12,608

11,859

10,823 Time accounts 1,708

1,591

1,427

1,187

1,114 Total interest-bearing deposits 26,779

27,292

26,371

25,001

23,142



















Total deposits 44,759

45,803

44,726

42,962

41,027



















Federal funds purchased 37

42

36

28

27 Repurchase agreements 3,575

1,960

1,743

2,052

2,368 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

126 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 99

99

99

99

99 Total interest-bearing funds $ 30,613

$ 29,516

$ 28,372

$ 27,302

$ 25,762



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

