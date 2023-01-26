Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. "We are pleased to announce record achievements for our full year and also the 4th quarter, as we reached new milestones in net income, PPE, and earnings per share. Our continued success is due to our broad and deep team of talented commercial bankers, and their commitment to disciplined credit fundamentals and pricing. We are blessed to be located in such a dynamic geographic area, and we are confident of our future as we maintain our focus on fundamentals and growing our company," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.
For the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:
- Net income of $29.6 million compared to $23.2 million, an increase of 27.98%
- Earnings per share of $3.22 compared to $2.55, an increase of 26.27%
- Total assets of $1.6 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 17.30%
- Total loans of $1.3 billion compared to $1.0 billion, an increase of 23.54%
- PPE of $43.9 million compared to $35.1 million, an increase of 24.97%
- Total interest income of $78.7 million compared to $56.3 million, an increase of 39.90%
Three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to three months ended September 30, 2022
- Net income of $8.4 million compared to $8.0 million, an increase of 4.29%
- Earnings per share of $0.91 compared to $0.87, an increase of 4.60%
- PPE of $13.0 million compared to $12.8 million, an increase of 1.74%
- Total interest income of $25.5 million compared to $21.7 million, an increase of 17.39%
Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.18%, 11.26%, and 12.42%, respectively. On December 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.19%, 11.25%, and 12.41%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.
Bank7 Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 109,115
$ 195,359
Federal funds sold
-
9,493
Cash and cash equivalents
109,115
204,852
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
5,474
3,237
Available-for-sale debt securities
173,165
84,808
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $14,734 and $10,316
at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
1,255,722
1,018,085
Loans held for sale, at fair value
-
464
Premises and equipment, net
13,106
17,257
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,209
1,202
Core deposit intangibles
1,336
1,643
Goodwill
8,603
8,479
Interest receivable and other assets
16,439
10,522
Total assets
$ 1,584,169
$ 1,350,549
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 439,409
$ 366,705
Interest-bearing
989,891
850,766
Total deposits
1,429,300
1,217,471
Income taxes payable
1,054
-
Interest payable and other liabilities
9,715
5,670
Total liabilities
1,440,069
1,223,141
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares
issued and outstanding: 9,131,973 and 9,071,417 at
91
91
December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively
Additional paid-in capital
95,263
94,024
Retained earnings
58,049
33,149
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(9,303)
144
Total shareholders' equity
144,100
127,408
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,584,169
$ 1,350,549
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 23,806
$ 14,391
$ 74,403
$ 55,768
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
7
28
46
169
Debt securities, taxable
688
143
2,313
143
Debt securities, tax-exempt
87
31
360
31
Other interest and dividend income
874
63
1,627
178
Total interest income
25,462
14,656
78,749
56,289
Interest Expense
Deposits
5,081
677
9,322
3,053
Total interest expense
5,081
677
9,322
3,053
Net Interest Income
20,381
13,979
69,427
53,236
Provision for Loan Losses
1,625
850
4,468
4,175
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
18,756
13,129
64,959
49,061
Noninterest Income
Secondary market income
91
182
486
435
Loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
(127)
-
Service charges on deposit accounts
222
170
900
550
Other
419
405
1,680
1,265
Total noninterest income
732
757
2,939
2,250
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,892
3,298
17,040
11,983
Furniture and equipment
334
232
1,468
883
Occupancy
593
508
2,329
1,899
Data and item processing
600
380
2,068
1,237
Accounting, marketing and legal fees
203
353
984
800
Regulatory assessments
371
140
1,344
604
Advertising and public relations
164
101
477
282
Travel, lodging and entertainment
147
100
363
409
Other
825
1,086
2,568
2,300
Total noninterest expense
8,129
6,198
28,641
20,397
Income Before Taxes
11,359
7,688
39,257
30,914
Income tax expense
2,973
2,002
9,619
7,755
Net Income
$ 8,386
$ 5,686
$ 29,638
$ 23,159
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.92
$ 0.64
$ 3.26
$ 2.56
Earnings per common share - diluted
0.91
0.63
3.22
2.55
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
9,118,728
9,070,967
9,101,523
9,056,117
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
9,232,333
9,162,124
9,204,716
9,091,536
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Unrealized losses on securities, net of tax benefit of $0 and $0 for the
three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $2.8 million
and $0 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
$ 1,146
$ 144
$ (9,543)
$ 144
Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain)loss included in net income,
net of tax of $0 and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021,
respectively; $31 and $0 for the twelve months ended December 30, 2022
and 2021, respectively
-
-
96
-
Other comprehensive loss
$ 1,146
$ 144
$ (9,447)
$ 144
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$ 9,532
$ 5,830
$ 20,191
$ 23,303
Net Interest Margin
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 129,624
$ 1,673
1.29 %
$ 126,136
$ 347
0.28 %
Investment securities, taxable
145,915
2,313
1.59
4,663
143
3.07
Debt securities, tax exempt
21,635
360
1.66
1,852
31
1.67
Loans held for sale
586
-
-
318
-
-
Total loans(1)
1,143,380
74,403
6.51
905,804
55,768
6.16
Total interest-earning assets
1,441,140
78,749
5.46
1,038,773
56,289
5.42
Noninterest-earning assets
23,532
7,361
Total assets
$ 1,464,672
$ 1,046,134
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$ 724,617
7,842
1.08 %
$ 430,268
1,396
0.32 %
Time deposits
165,735
1,480
0.89
205,437
1,657
0.81
Total interest-bearing deposits
890,352
9,322
1.05
635,705
3,053
0.48
Total interest-bearing liabilities
890,352
9,322
1.05
635,705
3,053
0.48
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
432,901
288,446
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
7,520
4,930
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
440,421
293,376
Shareholders' equity
133,899
117,053
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,464,672
$ 1,046,134
Net interest income
$ 69,427
$ 53,236
Net interest spread
4.42 %
4.94 %
Net interest margin
4.82 %
5.12 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 101,427
$ 881
3.45 %
$ 130,106
$ 91
0.23 %
Debt securities, taxable-equivalent
154,869
688
1.76
14,992
143
3.78
Debt securities, tax exempt
20,247
87
1.70
7,349
31
16.67
Loans held for sale
291
-
-
1,090
-
-
Total loans(1)
1,262,864
23,806
7.48
959,243
14,391
5.95
Total interest-earning assets
1,539,698
25,462
6.56
1,112,780
14,656
5.23
Noninterest-earning assets
21,937
11,613
Total assets
$ 1,561,635
$ 1,124,393
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$ 798,073
4,491
2.23 %
$ 490,739
373
0.30 %
Time deposits
157,211
590
1.49
183,867
304
0.66
Total interest-bearing deposits
955,284
5,081
2.11
674,606
677
0.40
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 955,284
5,081
2.11
$ 674,606
677
0.40
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 457,753
$ 320,290
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
8,683
5,181
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
466,436
325,471
Shareholders' equity
139,915
124,316
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,561,635
$ 1,124,393
Net interest income
$ 20,381
$ 13,979
Net interest spread
4.46 %
4.83 %
Net interest margin
5.25 %
4.98 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
About Bank7 Corp.
We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.
Conference Call
Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/ARZ9lenLgOm. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/ARZ9lenLgOm shortly after the call for 1 year.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.
These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.
