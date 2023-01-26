ACRES' FOUNDATION™ CASHLESS GAMING TECHNOLOGY APPROVED BY REGULATORS IN LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI AND MISSOURI; SOLUTION NOW APPROVED IN NINE STATES

ACRES HIGHLIGHTS SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS OF ITS NEXT-GENERATION CASHLESS GAMING TECHNOLOGY FOR CASINO OPERATORS AND PLAYERS VERSUS ANTIQUATED OFFERINGS FROM LARGEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres" or 'the Company"), a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, today announced that cashless gaming functionality enabled by its Foundation™ casino management technology and system was recently approved by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, the Mississippi Gaming Commission, and the Missouri Gaming Commission. These newest regulatory approvals increase the number of states where regulatory bodies that have approved Acres' modern technology solution for cashless gaming to nine, with the solution currently deployed in all these states in a total of 21 casinos across nearly 31,000 slot machines.

To highlight the significant benefits Acres' Cashless Casino technology solution brings to casino operators and their players compared to the systems currently being promoted by technology providers such as IGT, Light & Wonder, Aristocrat and Konami, the Company today issued a position paper available here.

"We want to thank the regulators in Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and in the six states that previously approved Foundation's cashless gaming solution for their diligent review and approval of our innovative technology," said Noah Acres. "Each of these regulators have taken an important first step in helping to bring modern technology to their state's operators that brings added convenience to casino players through an engaging and seamless user experience while providing operators with a powerful tool to grow revenue, attract new guests, and operate more efficiently and effectively.

"As the casino gaming floor continued to stagnate with its reliance on 20+ year old systems technologies, Acres dedicated itself to developing revolutionary casino gaming technology that helps drive similar consumer engagement and revenue benefits already enjoyed by nearly every other industry. While legacy casino management systems' providers IGT, Light & Wonder, Aristocrat, and Konami attempt to address consumer preferences for cashless gaming solutions by recycling decades-old Cashless Wagering Account ("CWA") technology -- which requires casino operators to assume financial liability for all customer deposits -- Acres' Foundation technology is a modern architecture that eliminates the CWA entirely to effectively mitigate risk, operate faster, and offer more security for player funds and a more intuitive player experience. The core belief that drives our commitment to technology innovation is that the gaming industry's lack of modernization is costing it billions of dollars in lost revenues and we encourage all industry constituents to review our position paper that highlights the key benefits of our approach to cashless gaming."

About Acres

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

