SPIN MASTER ENTERTAINMENT, NICKELODEON MOVIES AND PARAMOUNT PICTURES ANNOUNCE A STAR-STUDDED ENSEMBLE OF NEW AND RETURNING VOICE TALENT FOR THE UPCOMING PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE™ ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE

Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, Mckenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, and Serena Williams Join Previously Announced Taraji P. Henson and Returning Cast Members Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin, and Ron Pardo

The movie is slated for an exclusive theatrical release on October 13th, 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Following the global success of PAW Patrol: The Movie™, Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures today revealed a star-studded lineup of new and returning talent who will join Golden Globe winning Taraji P. Henson ("Empire", Muppets Haunted Mansion) for the upcoming sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™. The CGI animated film, a Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies, will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and is set for an exclusive theatrical release on October 13th, 2023.

Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures today revealed a star-studded lineup of new and returning voice talent for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

Preschoolers' favorite team of pups return to the big screen with new voice talent including Golden Globe® nominated actor Kristen Bell (Frozen, Zootopia), Christian Convery ("Sweet Tooth"), Mckenna Grace (Gifted, "The Handmaid's Tale"), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Free Guy), James Marsden (Disenchanted, Sonic The Hedgehog), Finn Lee-Epp (Let Him Go) as Ryder, and tennis ace Serena Williams. A trio of new pups also join the ranks, voiced by Critics Choice Award winner Alan Kim (Minari), TikTok star Brice Gonzalez of EnkyBoys and North West, who joins her mom Kim Kardashian, returning as Delores from the first movie, along with a cameo by her brother, Saint West. Additional cast members reprising their roles include Marsai Martin (Liberty), Ron Pardo (Mayor Humdinger) and Callum Shoniker (Rocky).

The film's score is composed and produced by Emmy-nominated Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel, The Lost City).

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of the PAW Patrol® franchise and what better way to celebrate than the release of our second feature film," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment and Producer of the film. "As we continue to expand the PAW Patrol universe for fans, we'll follow the pups on mightier missions and explore their backstories, this time with a heartwarming tale centered around our heroine Skye. With this cast of dynamic voice talent, we're bringing a whole new level of excitement to the big screen."

Added Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, "Following the historic success of the first film, which truly reinforced the global love for this franchise, we knew that this sequel called not only for an equally great story, but for world-class talent to bring these characters to life once again."

In 2021, pup domination ensued when the preschool powerhouse franchise's first feature film premiered in theatres, opening in the number one spot in more than 25 countries and amassing over $150 million worldwide at the box office. With a simultaneous day and date release on Paramount+ in the United States, the film quickly became one of the most watched Paramount+ originals. Since the service's launch, PAW Patrol: The Movie has been watched 5 times on average per subscriber household, making it the most consumed movie on the service.

The follow-up feature sees veteran animation director Cal Brunker (PAW Patrol: The Movie, Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature) return to direct where he has reunited with his writing partner Bob Barlen (PAW Patrol: The Movie, Bigfoot Family) who takes on the role as associate producer. Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President, with Laura Clunie, Spin Master's Senior Vice President Development Current Series & Feature Film, and Toni Stevens, Spin Master's Senior Vice President, Entertainment Production & Operations, produce the film. Ronnen Harary, Spin Master's Co-Founder, Adam Beder, Spin Master's Executive Vice President, and Peter Schlessel executive produce.

Additional new cast members include Luxton Handspiker (Slumberland, "PAW Patrol" TV Series), Christian Corrao ("Dino Dana") and Nylan Parthipan ("PAW Patrol" TV Series).

The film is being distributed in Canada by Elevation Pictures.

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Synopsis

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

