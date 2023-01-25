Scrub Daddy Inc. to partner with Unilever on co-creating innovative cleaning products, partnership to appear on ABC's Shark Tank episode on 01/27/2023

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrub Daddy, The World's Favorite Sponge™ brand will appear on Shark Tank, Friday January 27th at 8PM EST on ABC. The episode will provide an update on Scrub Daddy's new Global Headquarters and how the brand is doing ten years since the original airing on Shark Tank (10/26/2012). The update will also highlight the recent bi-lateral partnership agreement between Scrub Daddy, Inc. and leading consumer goods company Unilever's world-famous brand, Cif™.

Cif Logo/The Original Scrub Daddy Logo (PRNewswire)

The partnership between Scrub Daddy and Unilever entails the creation, marketing and distribution of co-branded products which gives homemakers the convenience of Scrub Daddy's cleaning products along with Cif' superior cleaning products. The partnership will make the cobranded products available in the US and multiple markets globally.

"This global co-branding partnership represents a major milestone in the worldwide growth and recognition of our Scrub Daddy brand. By partnering with Unilever, one of the largest and most reputable consumer goods companies in the world and their internationally famous CIF brand of cleaning products, we are well positioned for exponential growth both in the USA and internationally," said Aaron Krause President & CEO of Scrub Daddy, Inc.

"We are excited about this partnership which will allow Scrub Daddy and Cif to reach more consumers across US, Europe and Asia and make cleaning fun together," said Aseem Puri, CEO, Unilever International.

Founded in 2012, Scrub Daddy, one of the most successful companies in Shark Tank history, is redefining the cleaning category in stores around the world in twenty-seven countries. Scrub Daddy's happy face, with cut out eyes and mouth, is made unique by its patented texture changing FlexTexture® material. Today, the smile faced sponge company offers a full line of eighty-eight innovative cleaning tools including: the dual sided Scrub Mommy and Sponge Daddy, Barbeque Daddy, Scour Daddy, and the Soap Daddy soap dispensing system to name just a few products.

Scrub Daddy products can be found at most major regional and national and international retailers including Target, Walmart, Tesco, Amazon, Lowe's, Kroger and Safeway/Albertson's. Scrub Daddy's mission is to develop the world's most innovative and fun cleaning tools. For more information about the company, please visit scrubdaddy.com or smileshop.scrubdaddy.com

