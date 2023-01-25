Sapphire Sport Again Convenes Big Names in Sport, Business and Entertainment to Raise Oversubscribed $181M Second Fund Platform taking AUM to ~$300M(1)

LPs include City Football Group, Sinclair, AEG, MSG Sports, Bank of Montreal and Team Ownership Across Major Global Sporting Leagues

New Fund Vehicle to Focus on Early-Stage Tech Companies Tapping into the Next Generation of Consumer Behavior

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Sport, an early-stage investment platform at the intersection of technology, sport, media and entertainment, has convened several new investors to join existing LPs from their first fund platform to announce an oversubscribed $181M second fund vehicle (2) backed by major names across sport, business and media. Following its $117M initial fund vehicle (3) announced in January 2019, which includes investments in companies like Overtime, Tonal and Fevo, this new effort will continue to focus on Seed to Series B companies powering the next generation of consumer behavior across media, digital commerce, gaming, health and human performance, culture and community.

Co-founded and led by Doug Higgins and Michael Spirito, Sapphire Sport pairs technology investment experience with a unique LP base of iconic brands across global sport, business and media. Participation includes returning investors like anchor City Football Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, adidas, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Bank of Montreal, Intersect Capital, the ownership of the Indiana Pacers, WISE Ventures (the investment fund of the Wilf family), Jeff Vinik (owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning) and Skyland Partners, among others. New investors include Madison Square Garden Sports, Arctos Partners, Pentland Group, Gametime Capital, Stephen Kaplan (Chairman of Nalpak Capital), Stephen Pagliuca (Co-Chairman of Bain Capital, co-owner of the Boston Celtics), David Blitzer (owner of several teams) and CAZ Investments, among others.

"When we launched Sapphire Sport in 2019, we believed that the sport, media and entertainment industries would be better served by an institutional investment approach to the sector, one that brought the experience and partnership of sport and entertainment stakeholders to venture capital. Alongside our LPs, we believe we have built Sapphire Sport into a leading partner for early-stage companies at the intersection of technology and these large markets. We couldn't be prouder of this group of investors, and we believe that they would agree that harnessing new technologies to better understand the next generation of consumers has never been more important," said Michael Spirito and Doug Higgins, Co-Founding Partners of Sapphire Sport.

"As a Founder I know that bringing on the right investors isn't just about capital, it's about support and partnership during critical times. Over the past four years I have felt that support from Sapphire Sport during the best times, but especially during the most challenging times, and we at Overtime are proud to partner with them as we continue to build great things," said Dan Porter, CEO of Overtime.

"The team at Sapphire Sport backed Fevo's vision to bring social commerce to the mainstream early, and they have been invaluable partners as we have successfully scaled the business over the past several years," said Ari Daie, CEO of Fevo. "We have navigated through some very tricky markets together, and Sapphire Sport has added value and been extremely supportive every step of the way."

About Sapphire Sport:

Sapphire Sport is an early-stage investment platform at the intersection of technology, sports, media, entertainment and culture. Sapphire Sport pairs technology investment experience with a unique LP base of iconic brands across global sport, media and entertainment. With ~$300M in assets under management, Sapphire Sport backs Seed to Series B companies and founders looking to build and scale companies of consequence in these high growth areas. All companies in which Sapphire Sport has invested include Aglet, Breathwrk, Buzzer, GreenPark, Jackpot.com, Fevo, Flowhaven, Manticore, Market, Mixhalo, mycujoo (acquired by DAZN), Overtime, Phoenix Labs (acquired by Garena), PlayVS, POAP and Tonal.

About Sapphire Ventures:

Sapphire Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on helping innovative technology companies become global category leaders. Leveraging nearly two decades of experience and an extensive global enterprise network, Sapphire Ventures invests capital, resources and expertise to support its portfolio companies to scale rapidly. Whether entrepreneurs sell to businesses, consumers or both, Sapphire Ventures offers a platform for business development and operational excellence to help them accelerate growth. With more than $10 billion in assets under management (4) via direct early-stage and growth investments and early-stage fund investments, Sapphire Ventures is positioned to elevate companies to the global stage.

