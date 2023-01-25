Greenlight Networks Announces $9 Million Expansion into Hudson Valley Bringing Fiber Internet to Thousands starting this Summer

Company plans to invest $57 million in the region over the next few years

WALLKILL, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks ("Greenlight"), the leading fiber-to-the-home provider in New York State, announced today that it is bringing its sought-after fiber optic Internet network into the Hudson Valley, with multi-gigabit Internet services becoming available in the Town of Wallkill beginning Summer 2023. Over the next year, the company will invest nearly $9 million in network and infrastructure build outs, providing jobs and business for local contractors. Over the next 5 years, Greenlight intends to invest a total of $57 million in the Hudson Valley region with its aggressive expansion plans.

Greenlight has scheduled underground construction to begin in the hamlets of Mechanicstown and Scotchtown in Spring 2023 with aerial construction to begin in Winter 2023.

"The Wallkill Town Supervisor has already shown to be a great partner in this expansion and like our team, is incredibly enthusiastic about Greenlight coming to Wallkill. Together, we're bringing superior speeds and competitive pricing to local residents, including our newly introduced multi-gigabit fiber services which will be a true gamechanger," said Mark Murphy, President and CEO of Greenlight. "We're excited to welcome new customers to our growing network and look forward to building our presence in Wallkill, as well as other areas of the Hudson Valley region."

Greenlight has identified the Hudson Valley region as being underserved in terms of its current access to fiber Internet. The company began working with local officials in Wallkill in fall 2022 to secure the necessary approvals and required agreements to begin construction. The company is now working closely with local utility companies to gain access to the utility poles, which will further increase the number of homes that gain access to Greenlight's service offerings.

"Greenlight Networks is making a significant investment in Wallkill with the installation of its new fiber network and we're thrilled about it. This will ensure that more of our residents have access to reliable, high-speed fiber Internet services," said George Serrano, Wallkill Town Supervisor. "This investment will bring greater value to the homes of our community and will give residents more choice when it comes to selecting an Internet provider that is right for them."

All Greenlight's Internet services, including the new 5 Gig service which the company announced earlier this month, are symmetrical meaning the upload and download speeds are the same. Symmetrical Internet provides the most reliable and robust Internet connectivity without latency and delays and supports maximum connectivity with a dedicated connection.

Residents in Wallkill, including the hamlets of Mechanicstown and Scotchtown, will start to see Greenlight Networks trucks, as well as those of its sub-contractors, as construction activities expand throughout the community. Residents can visit Greenlight's 'What to Expect During Construction' Page to learn more about Greenlight's progress in their neighborhood and sign-up to express interest and for construction updates. Once construction is completed, customers that pre-ordered services will be notified to schedule in-home installation by a Greenlight Networks' fiber technician.

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers Internet speeds up to 5 Gigabits per second. Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011 and builds, owns, and operates a fiber-optic network that provides extremely high-speed Internet connections. The company's high-speed fiber Internet network is currently available to more than 125,000 homes in 21 municipalities in the Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton, and Albany areas. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks.com or find it on Facebook.com/GreenlightNetworks, and @GreenlightFiber on Twitter.

