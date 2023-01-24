'Top-Flight' Health Care Litigator Melissa Hatch O'Donnell Returns to Troutman Pepper as Partner

O'Donnell Brings Wealth of Antitrust, Complex Commercial Litigation Expertise in Pharma Industry

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Hatch O'Donnell, a talented health care attorney with significant experience in antitrust law, False Claims Act, and other complex commercial litigation, has rejoined Troutman Pepper as a partner in the firm's Health Sciences Litigation Practice Group. O'Donnell returns to the firm's Philadelphia office after spending nearly four years in-house with Cigna, where she provided litigation and regulatory counsel, and focused on pharmacy benefit managers' relationships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, and pharmacies.

Melissa Hatch O'Donnell, Partner, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome Melissa back to the firm," said Sean Fahey , chair of the firm's Health Sciences Litigation Practice Group. "As we see demand for top-flight health care-focused litigators continue to grow, her addition deepens our bench strength for clients, particularly in the critical areas of antitrust law and complex commercial litigation."

O'Donnell brings extensive experience handling class action and large multidistrict litigations, as well as commercial, antitrust, unfair trade practice, and health care litigation. Drawing from in-house experience at a multinational, publicly traded health solutions company, O'Donnell advises clients in the health care and life sciences sectors in matters involving civil and criminal antitrust, competition, and other regulatory risks.

"I am thrilled to return to Troutman Pepper and private practice," O'Donnell said. "My time in-house has given me critical insight into what clients value, and I look forward to applying that experience to counsel clients through their toughest antitrust, competition, and regulatory matters."

After earning her B.A. from Penn State University, O'Donnell earned both her J.D. and her M.A. in Bioethics from the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to transitioning in-house, O'Donnell began her legal career with Troutman Pepper in 2010.

Troutman Pepper's leading life sciences and health care practice counsels clients at all stages of the health care continuum – from drug development to clinical care – from emerging biotech to global pharma. The firm takes an integrated, interdisciplinary approach to counsel clients with complex, evolving needs, providing critical support including intellectual property prosecution and litigation, corporate finance and governance, privacy and cybersecurity, litigation, regulatory, and enforcement.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP