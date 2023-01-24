PANORAMA EDUCATION NAMED TO THE GSV 150, A LIST OF THE MOST TRANSFORMATIVE COMPANIES IN EDUCATION

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Education , an education technology company that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, has been named to the GSV 150 , a list that represents the world's most transformative private companies in education. These 150 companies are at the forefront of innovation and are constantly evolving to meet the needs of learners, educators, and district leaders.

Panorama Education provides teachers, school district leaders, and parents with the tools to help foster two key components of student success—academic progress and well-being. The company does this by connecting what students, families, and teachers want to see in the classroom with the school districts who can make it happen. Today, Panorama proudly supports over 15 million students in 25,000 schools in 2,000 districts across the United States.

Educators use Panorama's platform to understand and support students across academics, attendance, behavior, and life skills—all of which lead to greater academic success. District leaders use the same platform to track progress toward strategic goals, such as literacy and graduation rates. The company's positive impact on schools across the country have resulted in GSV selecting Panorama from over 4,000 venture capital and private-equity-backed companies that are revolutionizing the world of education technology.

"Our work ultimately fosters school being a place where students can thrive," said Panorama CEO and Co-Founder, Aaron Feuer. "We help educators see what their students, teachers and parents need at a local level so they can address those needs specifically. Identifying the areas where individual communities need support is critical as we continue pandemic recovery in the classroom."

The GSV 150 is distributed across the areas of Panorama's focus, K-12 and workforce skills, in addition to early childhood, higher education, and adult consumer learning. This year's GSV 150 companies are committed to ensuring that all people have equal access to the future, and continue to thrive by providing a real "Return on Education" for learners from Pre-K to Gray.

"We are excited to release the annual GSV 150, a selection of the leading private companies in digital learning and workforce skilling," said Alexandra Argo, investor at GSV Ventures. "As we enter into what we call a 'Brave New World,' it is clear that you can't use an old map to navigate a new world. This impressive group of companies continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of learners and businesses at scale. After evaluating over 4,000 companies globally, we are proud to present the list of the 150 most impactful companies in digital learning that are leading the charge in providing ALL people equal access to the future."

