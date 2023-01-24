Dario Adds New Senior Vice President of Growth to Expanding Sales Team

Matt Alberico joins Dario to help manage expanding growth opportunities after successfully driving customer growth at Amazon Care, Cigna and Aetna

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today the hire of seasoned industry sales leader Matt Alberico as Senior Vice President of Growth to help the Company capitalize on its rapidly growing opportunities across multiple market segments.

Mr. Alberico joins Dario after leading national channel sales and partnerships for Amazon Care. In prior roles, he held sales and account management leadership roles for both Cigna and Aetna. In his new role at Dario, Matt brings valuable sales strategy experience in rapid-growth environments and a deep understanding of the market landscape and buyer needs.

"Matt brings the skills necessary to help Dario capitalize on the strong demand in the market and the deep network connections to accelerate the growth of our leading multi-chronic digital health solution. I'm excited for Matt to join at this juncture in our growth, as we recently signed our 100th contract and the market demand for integrated solutions continues to grow. His experience will be extremely valuable to position Dario for long-term success," said Rick Anderson, President, Dario.

"I'm thrilled to join Dario and help scale our sales efforts and exceed goals for growth as we secure our leadership position in the market. Dario's multi-chronic solution is answering the great demand for more integrated, more personalized solutions, and I look forward to working with the team to help drive momentum and growth in our business across all of our channels," said Matt Alberico, SVP Growth, Dario.

In addition, Dario announced that on January 23, 2023, Mr. Alberico was granted a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock, as well as an additional non-qualified performance-based stock option award to purchase an additional 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) outside of the Company's existing equity compensation plans. These options were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Alberico becoming an employee of the Company, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price per share equal to $5.97, which was the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on January 23, 2023. The time-based option vests over a three year period and is subject to a one year cliff beginning on January 23, 2023, subject to his continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date. The performance-based option vests in two equal installments upon the Company's attainment for each fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 through December 31, 2024, of specified business to business revenues recognized by the Company, subject in each case to his continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that it sees market demand for integrated solutions continuing to grow and that its multi-chronic solution is answering the great demand for more integrated, more personalized solutions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

Scott.Stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com

+1-646-942-5630

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.