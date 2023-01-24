Authenticom to Exhibit Automotive Data Solutions at NADA Show 2023

LA CROSSE, Wis., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom, Inc., a leading data solutions provider known for services like DealerVault, ContactVia, and RecordRecharge, will exhibit at the 2023 National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) show in Dallas, Texas.

From January 27th through 29th, Authenticom will welcome NADA attendees to booth #5649 for first-hand access to the latest updates, enhancements, and automotive data solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with data experts to pinpoint growth opportunities that increase ROI and enhance customers relationships.

"This past year has been very exciting for Authenticom. We've worked hand-in-hand with our dealer and vendor partners to find data solutions that support their business needs and help them realize significant growth. As a result, we now support nearly 15,000 dealerships. We look forward to having conversations with fellow attendees about what they need to streamline their business operations to create massive success through a partnership with Authenticom. I can't wait to talk to individuals about how our new solutions can help identify their most valuable clients upfront and create the kind of customer relationships that last," said Michelle Phelps, Director of Sales.

Authenticom will feature demonstrations for:

DealerVault

As the leading product in the automotive industry that's embraced by dealers, vendors and OEM's alike, DealerVault helps dealers manage data their way. The simple interface provides full transparency and control, meaning dealers can turn on the data feeds that support their vendor partnerships quickly and easily–all with data control down to the field level and transparent reporting. Vendors can easily connect to dealer data, monitor their active and pending feeds, update settings, and have visibility into their current setups.

ContactVia

Fuel real and lasting customer communication strategies through preference management. Through ContactVia, customers opt-in to identify their preferred communication style, such as email, text, or physical mail. Preferences are then readily available for dealers and their vendor partners to grow customer relationships.

RecordRecharge

Clean, accurate data helps to target the right customers and reach business goals. RecordRecharge services such as vehicle owner verification, phone and email append, and address validation, offer simple and cost-efficient data hygiene solutions that deliver the highest possible ROI.

To learn how Authenticom can help and to schedule a demonstration, visit: https://drive.authenticom.com/nada2023

About Authenticom

Since its launch in 2002, Authenticom has maintained a true "customer first" position. As a privately held and fully independent company, Authenticom is not tied to specific OEMs or group operations. And, as a leader in data management services, has expanded its family of products to support the changing environment surrounding data. Authenticom's mission is to connect the world to data through visibility, transparency, and control. This allows organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations.

