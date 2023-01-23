Self Esteem Brands reports growth in 2022 of consumer health, wellness benefits worldwide

Coaching, Training and Body Wellness Index (BWI) Scores, Brand Performance Offer Global Snapshot as More People Than Ever Seek Coaching, Nutrition, Support

WOODBURY, Minn., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of a global portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands, has unveiled a set of performance and member metrics that indicate people worldwide are making greater strides to improve their personal health and wellness. The findings also indicate strong growth in the fitness sector worldwide thanks to record openings of new clubs and studios.

Growth in Demand for Training, Nutrition Coaching + Improvements in BIO Wellness Index (BWI) Scores©

Anytime Fitness (AF), the world's largest fitness club brand, has a reach of 5 million members across more than 5,100 clubs on all seven continents. Globally, Anytime Fitness clubs in 2022 showed a 79% increase in coaching and personal training services. The top-five countries for increased coaching and personal training services were Canada (Quebec), Italy, U.K., Spain and the Philippines. Worldwide, these five club locations as of Nov. 2022 were the highest-earning clubs, including coaching and personal training services:

1. Surrey, British Columbia, Canada - $1.98 million

2. Milton, Florida, U.S. - $1.48 million

3. Windermere, Florida, U.S. - $1.5 million

4. Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. - $1.3 million

5. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - $1.25 million

Nearly 1 million Evolt 360 body scans were done in 2022 by Anytime Fitness members. These scans, part of the Anytime Fitness coaching experience, track a member's BIO Wellness Index© (BWI), a calculation based on the integrity of lean body mass and an overall measure of progress on both wellness and longevity. The BWI Score, on a scale of 1-10, establishes the composition of muscle mass gained, total fat lost when compared with age and gender normative values against World Health Organization data.

Members who combined three training components – training/nutrition coaching, wearable fitness tech and at least four Evolt 360 body scans in a six-month period – realized a 5% increase in muscle mass and 4% body fat decrease – plus 97% reported feeling an overall improvement in their personal health.

Top BWI Scores – 2022 – Anytime Fitness Membership

Worldwide North America U.S. 1. 8.0 Italy 1. 8.6 Quebec 1. 7.5 Oregon 2. 7.8 Thailand 2. 7.5 British Columbia, Oregon 2. 7.4 Nevada 3. 7.7 Malaysia, Spain 3. 7.4 Alberta, Nova Scotia, Nevada 3. 7.3 Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Maine, Kansas, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Montana 4. 7.6 Singapore, UK, Netherlands, Cayman Islands 4. 7.3 Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Manitoba, Maine, Kansas, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Montana 4. 7.2 North Carolina, Missouri, Hawaii, Texas, Connecticut 5. 7.5 Australia 5. 7.2 North Carolina, Missouri, Hawaii, Texas, Connecticut 5. 7.1 Washington, Maryland, Louisiana, Arkansas, California, Tennessee, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Florida

Additional 2022 Highlights

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness has been both one of the fastest-growing franchises and fastest-growing health club brands in history. Between 2013 and 2022, an Anytime Fitness club opened somewhere in the world every 19 hours.

Anytime Fitness members enjoy global reciprocity, where they can access any club across 35 countries. Every day, over 50,000 members use a different Anytime Fitness club than the one they joined. In 2022, Australia was the top country for reciprocal use; 40% of members use different Anytime Fitness clubs each month.

Basecamp Fitness:

Effective and efficient is in the DNA of Basecamp Fitness, a high intensity interval training (HIIT) studio concept. While a 2020 U.S. Department of Health study found American adults averaged less than 50 minutes per week of moderate to vigorous exercise, the average Basecamp member more than doubled this key metric in 2022. Additionally, Basecamp's proprietary mobile app, in partnership with Apple, tracked over 500,000 workouts amongst its members in 2022, who burned a combined 200 million calories.

The Bar Method:

The Bar Method is the most targeted and effective barre workout in the market. The studio brand hit a milestone last year of 1 million unique clients served since its inception, plus as compared to pre-pandemic levels, clubs saw an 18% increase in 2022 classes taken per client over 2019.

Stronger U:

Stronger U, the virtual health and nutrition service which Self Esteem Brands acquired in 2021, also showed evidence of improvements in health and wellness outcomes. In 2022, nine out of 10 Stronger U members who completed weekly check-ins for 3 months reported an improvement in their body composition, increased confidence, and felt the program prepared them for long term success better than other weight loss programs. The average Stronger U member lost 15 pounds in their first 12 weeks.

Waxing the City:

Waxing the City is the personal beauty and wellness brand in our portfolio. It offers a best-in-class service platform, with a 94% overall satisfaction rate among clients. With an average ticket increase of 23% compared to pre-pandemic spending, more than 311,000 unique clients spent time in a Waxing the City studio in 2022.

