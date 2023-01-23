Ox Commences Deployment of Vuzix Smart Glasses at One of the World's Largest Logistics Platform Providers

- The Ox Operator Experience platform uses Vuzix smart glasses, software automation and artificial intelligence to deliver operational excellence

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its Vuzix smart glasses have begun to be deployed by Ox, a Vuzix value added reseller, at one of the world's largest logistics platform providers.

Vuzix M400 (PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to grow our partnership with Vuzix to deliver the benefits of wearable devices. Now more than ever, the largest supply chain companies in the world are turning to human centered automation to increase operational efficiency. Our Operator Experience platform can run on any Vuzix smart glasses to power the future of work for retail and supply chain operations," said Charu Thomas, Founder and CEO of Ox.

"We have been working with Ox for several years and it is great to see them start deploying our smart glasses at a leading firm in the logistics space," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Ox is pursuing multiple customer opportunities using our smart glasses at this point and we look forward to their continued success with this customer and other blue chip firms."

About Ox

Ox provides human centered automation for retail and supply chain operations. Founded in 2019, Ox is a software platform that invented human centered automation to deliver the benefits of wearable computing to frontline operations. We enable retail and supply chain enterprises to define the operator experience. A single platform that connects your frontline, so you can design efficient and agile operations. Through configurable, app-based workflows and real-time, operational intelligence, operators are directed with intuitive guidance on any wearable device. Define the operator experience and increase operational efficiency, frontline training, and supply chain capacity by 20%.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 274 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix smart glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with Ox and this customer, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation