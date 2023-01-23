BOOST YOUR ENERGY IN 2023: JOIN PLANET FITNESS FOR $1 DOWN, AND THEN $10 A MONTH NOW THROUGH JANUARY 31

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to find their Big Fitness Energy™ in January and beyond – by prioritizing their physical and mental health with a special limited-time offer*. It's never too late to kickstart your fitness journey and get moving, so Planet Fitness, the Judgement Free Zone®, invites everyone, no matter their fitness level, to join for $1 enrollment and only $10 a month from January 23 – 31 and cancel anytime. Find the nearest club or join online here.

A recent Planet Fitness survey found that 89 percent** of people struggle with low energy, especially during the colder months. The survey also found that more than half (51 percent) of Americans would use unlimited energy – if they had it – to prioritize their health and exercise. Even a little movement – whether it's small, lower impact workouts or heart pumping cardio exercises – can greatly impact one's energy levels and mental and physical health. Planet Fitness is the remedy to help people reach their fitness goals one step at a time in 2023 and beyond.

"It's never too late to kickstart your health and wellness goals for 2023 and boost your energy," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Making fitness a priority and joining the Judgement Free Zone® can help everyone become a healthier, happier version of themselves through exercise in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment. We invite everyone, regardless of their fitness level, to come check out all that Planet Fitness has to offer and find their Big Fitness Energy™; we're here to help you get moving in 2023 and find those instant fitness feels."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free and recently redesigned Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises and tutorials right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests. The app also features a redesigned home screen, a refreshed "Member Perks" section, an enhanced "Workouts" section, a new "My Journey" section, and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

**Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 2,011 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17.0 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

