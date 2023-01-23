Automotive Ventures Adds Paul Whitworth as Advisor

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Ventures , a leading automotive technology and mobility venture capital firm, today announced the addition of industry leader Paul Whitworth to its Advisory team. This latest appointment further demonstrates the firm's focus on attracting top talent to identify the best companies, drive outsized growth, and realize superior returns for investors.

Paul has been at the forefront of automotive industry transformation, as both a strategist, entrepreneur, and skilled operator and currently serves as an executive with Trader Canada. Paul was a key leader in building Cox Automotive's multi-billion dollar Retail Solutions business. At Cox, Paul built the growth strategy, championed acquisitions of key automotive software companies, and lead day-to-day operations at several of the portfolio companies. Paul also has a successful track record as an entrepreneur with successes such as co-founder of AutoPoint, originating team member and advisor to vAuto, and co-founder of LightSource Renewables. Throughout his career, after graduating from MIT, Paul has been leading transformation in automotive at companies like Cox Automotive, Accenture, Hyundai Motor America, and Reynolds and Reynolds.

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the industry's most accomplished and successful veterans to Automotive Ventures as we continue to strengthen the capabilities of our growing team," said Steve Greenfield, founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures. "Paul's deep expertise across automotive strategy, digital innovation, and scaled entrepreneurship will be invaluable as we continue to deliver differentiated outcomes for both our portfolio companies and our Limited Partners."

"In my role as a senior leader at Trader Canada, I am seeking out the next innovative solutions to power the automotive industry forward," said Whitworth. "By working closely with Automotive Ventures I can help identify emerging solutions and assist smaller companies in scaling up from concept to maturity."

About Automotive Ventures

Automotive Ventures, a leading automotive technology and mobility Venture Capital firm, was founded in 2014 by Steve Greenfield, an industry expert on mergers, acquisitions, strategy and capital raises.

Automotive Ventures harnesses the knowledge and intuition that comes from 20+ years of automotive experience; oversight of more than $1 billion in acquisitions; and negotiation of hundreds of automotive software and data agreements.

Automotive Ventures is composed of a team of industry experts as employees, advisors, and investors who have built deep relationships with - and provide connections to - automotive industry decision-makers.

