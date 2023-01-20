EpicentRx Announces Presentation for Phase 2 Randomized, Active-controlled, Multicenter Trial to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of RRx-001 vs. regorafenib in Third/Fourth Line Colorectal Cancer at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

EpicentRx Announces Presentation for Phase 2 Randomized, Active-controlled, Multicenter Trial to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of RRx-001 vs. regorafenib in Third/Fourth Line Colorectal Cancer at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

TORREY PINES, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc, a leading-edge, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that uses groundbreaking science to treat cancer and inflammatory-driven diseases, today announced data from a Phase 2 randomized clinical trial of RRx-001 vs. regorafenib in patients with third/fourth line colorectal cancer has been selected for a poster presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium being held January 19-21 in San Francisco. The Phase 2 study, called ROCKET, compares the safety and efficacy of RRx-001 plus irinotecan vs. regorafenib in 34 patients with third/fourth line colorectal cancer that were previously treated with irinotecan-based therapy.

(PRNewsfoto/EpicentRx, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Positive results from the completed Phase 2 study demonstrate improved overall survival and significantly improved progression free survival of RRx-001 plus irinotecan compared with regorafenib in 3rd/4th line colorectal cancer. ROCKET was carried out in collaboration with Dr. George Fisher from Stanford and Dr. Keola Beale from Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.

Details on the company's poster presentation are below:

Abstract Title : ROCKET: Phase II Randomized, Active-controlled, Multicenter Trial to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of RRx-001 vs. regorafenib in Third/Fourth Line Colorectal Cancer

Session Title : Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Abstract Number for Publication : 97

Session Date and Time : Saturday, January 21, 2023: 6:30 AM - 7:55 AM

About RRx-001

RRx-001 is a highly selective NLRP3 inhibitor with vascular normalization and tumor associated macrophage polarization properties that resensitizes tumors to previously administered therapies. RRx-001 is under investigation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and in a Phase 2 trial for protection against oral mucositis in first line head and neck cancer. It is also under development as a medical countermeasure for nuclear and radiological emergencies and as a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and ALS/MND.

About EpicentRx, Inc.

EpicentRx is a leading-edge clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a complementary pipeline of small molecules, novel drug delivery devices, and cancer selective virus platforms that target inflammatory diseases of significant unmet need. For more information visit www.epicentrx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EpicentRx, Inc.