SecuriThings and Convergint Strengthen Partnership to Power Convergint's Service Centers

Partnership will enable Convergint customers to benefit from a new level of remote-managed services, helping ensure that their physical security devices perform consistently, reliably and securely over their entire lifecycle.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IoTOps solution provider SecuriThings has strengthened its partnership with Convergint — a leading global systems integrator — with the launch of a new remote managed services offering for customers to ensure physical security devices perform consistently, reliably, and securely over their entire lifecycle.

Organizations invest heavily in physical security devices. Fundamental operational and maintenance tasks, like monitoring for cyber vulnerabilities, consistently updating firmware, rotating passwords, and ensuring that all devices are functioning optimally at any given time are a challenge to perform manually. This is particularly true when these devices are spread across multiple sites, comprising of multiple manufacturing brands, and a variety of security management systems. Against this backdrop, organizations across the globe are increasingly looking for innovative ways to manage their devices and maximize the value of their investments.

In support of this new partnership, Convergint has established nine Convergint Service Centers across the globe to ensure coverage 365/27/7 with real-time data and remote automation capabilities using the SecuriThings Managed Service Platform – enabling Convergint to perform critical maintenance tasks like firmware upgrades, password rotations, vulnerability detection and more. Through this unique partnership, customers can rest assured that operational issues will be detected, diagnosed, and resolved quickly and efficiently. Protecting physical security devices from cyber threats, and empowering organizations with full visibility and compliance with IT policies and standards is executed by automating these essential tasks through this new Managed Service offering.

"Many organizations, especially in the current climate, simply don't have the internal resources to commit to adequately manage the physical security assets that they've invested so much in," says Roy Dagan, co-founder and CEO of SecuriThings. "That's why we're so excited to be strengthening our partnership with Convergint, with an unprecedented managed service offering that enables Convergint customers to outsource this element of their physical security operations."

"Physical security devices have become increasingly IoT enabled and integrated into the Enterprise IT network. However, IT best practices, management and monitoring the health and wellness of these devices is often overlooked," according to Joe Young, Vice President, Partner Development for Convergint. "We are excited to partner with SecuriThings and incorporate their solution as a key component that enables Convergint to deliver Managed Services to our clients."

As organizations worldwide search for more scalable and efficient ways to maintain their physical security devices, this managed service offering will empower them with an automated solution that enables their teams to focus on strategic organizational tasks, while relying on their system integrator partner to perform resource-heavy yet critical tasks that can be reliably executed to an external team of professionals equipped with advanced automation technology.

Contact us for more information.

ABOUT SECURITHINGS

Founded by leading security and IoT experts, SecuriThings empowers operations and IT professionals to automate the operational management of physical security devices, while also ensuring full compliance and security within their organization. The solution is trusted by Fortune 100 companies and has been deployed by numerous large enterprises such as technology companies, financial institutions, manufacturing companies, major airports, universities, hospitals and more. SecuriThings partners with key systems integrators and device manufacturers to provide unmatched insights, coverage and reliability.

ABOUT CONVERGINT

Convergint is a $2.0 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past 5 years, Convergint leads with over 9,000 colleagues and more than 185 locations worldwide.

View original content:

SOURCE SecuriThings