Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q4'22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix Founder and Executive Chairman Reed Hastings, co-CEO Ted Sarandos, co-CEO Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir . The interview will be conducted by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to jessica.reif@bofa.com .

Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services with 223 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume to watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

