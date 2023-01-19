COMPLY portfolio brands RIA in a Box and NRS annual compliance review guide and webinar to provide investment advisers with key strategies regarding SEC rule

Companies to host Jan. 26 webinar to address best practices and common deficiencies regarding annual review requirements

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA in a Box, the leading partner for comprehensive RIA compliance, in partnership with fellow COMPLY portfolio firm NRS, has announced the publication of its annual compliance review guide and complementary webinar, which details the key requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule, common annual review deficiencies and best practices to avoid regulatory violation.

RIA in a Box (PRNewswire)

RIA in a Box and NRS issue guide and host webinar focused on annual review best practices and common deficiencies.

While SEC Rule 206(4)-7 has been a standard for registered investment advisers (RIA) since 2004, it continues to present challenges for firms, specifically in regard to the mandated annual review of an RIA firm's compliance program. The ultimate guide to your 2023 RIA annual compliance review, designed to aid RIAs in the compliance review process, outlines strategic tactics firms can employ to ensure effective fulfillment of the necessary obligations. The guide provides details on 10 steps to a successful annual compliance review, as well the resources, including technology and consulting, available to help RIA firms effectively complete their review process.

"We have seen the SEC take a much harsher stance on firms that are not meeting standard requirements," said COMPLY Chief Regulatory Officer John Gebauer. "With record fines and penalties in 2022, the message from the SEC was clear. Firms simply cannot take a check-the-box approach to existing rulings. Given the record number of finalized and proposed rulings in 2022, this year's annual review process may present increased challenge for RIA firms. Our annual guide and webinar provide expert insight into how firms should proactively approach their annual review process, offering strategies we have successfully deployed to help our own clients navigate this often-complex process."

The webinar, The RIAs Guide to a Successful Annual Compliance Review, will cover the ins and outs of the annual review process, detailing important tasks for a successful review, the cost of non-compliance and the ongoing benefits of automating your compliance processes. Airing live on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. Eastern, the webinar will feature the following speakers:

RIA in a Box Director of Compliance Chad Hartwick .

RIA in a Box Head of Registration and Regulatory Affairs Ann Hauerland.

NRS Vice President, Consulting and Education Marilyn Miles.

Registration for the webinar is open now on the RIA in a Box site.

About RIA in a Box

RIA in a Box, a COMPLY company, is the leading provider of compliance, cybersecurity and operational software to wealth managers and investment organizations. More than 2,800 registered investment adviser (RIA) firms use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements.

RIA in a Box is part of the COMPLY portfolio of firms, which includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, NRS and illumis. Visit riainabox.com for more information.

About NRS

National Regulatory Services (NRS), a COMPLY company, is an advanced provider of compliance and registration products and services for investment advisers, broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment companies and insurance institutions. NRS is the consulting and education partner for your compliance program. Combining industry-leading experts and real-world insight to help you stay up to date with the ever-changing regulatory landscape and minimize risk.

NRS is part of the COMPLY portfolio of firms, which includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, NRS and illumis. Visit nrs-inc.com to learn more.

