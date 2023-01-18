Ventra Health Promotes Darshan Patel to President of Emergency and Hospital Medicine

Newly Appointed Ventra Health CEO Steven Huddleston taps company insider to lead Emergency and Hospital Medicine

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health CEO Steven Huddleston is making swift organizational changes less than two weeks into his tenure. Today, the company announced that Darshan Patel has been named President of Emergency and Hospital Medicine.

Darshan was previously Senior Vice President of Emergency and Hospital Medicine. He was responsible for the integration and operations of Ventra Health's legacy organizations, Gottlieb and DuvaSawko, which merged, creating the Emergency and Hospital Medicine Division in 2021. Before Ventra Health, Darshan worked with PwC, supporting hospitals, health systems, and physician groups on strategy, integration, and revenue cycle improvement initiatives.

Steven Huddleston stated, "Darshan is the right person at the right time to lead Ventra Health's Emergency and Hospital Medicine business. His consulting background and subject matter expertise in revenue cycle align with our organizational objectives on integration and delivering exceptional results for clients."

"I am honored and excited to work with Steven and the Ventra Health team to lead the next chapter of the Emergency and Hospital Medicine Business," said Darshan. "I have been intimately involved in integrating the legacy organizations and look forward to leading the combined Ventra Health Emergency and Hospital Medicine Business into the next chapter."

Steven Huddleston added, "The Board and executive leadership have witnessed the significant impact Darshan has had on Ventra Health. He embodies the standard we expect from our leaders, and I look forward to working with him to deliver exceptional client results in the future."

About Ventra Health:

Ventra Health is a leading healthcare organization focused on tech-enabled revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory solutions for hospital-based physicians. Ventra Health partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and physician management organizations to deliver market-leading solutions that solve healthcare providers' most complex revenue and reimbursement issues.

Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, Ventra Health represents the acquisitions of DuvaSawko, Gottlieb, and Abeo, who collectively served the emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and anesthesia markets.

