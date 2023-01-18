NON-PROFIT LAUNCHES SMART THERMOSTAT ORDERING PORTAL FOR IMPLEMENTORS FOCUSING ON THOSE MOST IN NEED

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing demand for energy equity, low cost and easy to implement efficient products, EFI, a leader in solutions and technologies that empower Utilities and their customers, has launched a new contractor ordering portal. Utilities and contractors can now seamlessly qualify for and order Income Qualified Smart Thermostats. This new website is meant to help contractors who work on Low to Moderate Income programs easily apply for special pricing including case and pallet discounts to help get smart thermostats into the hands of customers who need them the most.

"It is imperative for EFI and our partners to empower our utility clients as they are working very hard to support those who most need assistance. As the only non-profit in the utility marketplace and solutions space, we take our work very seriously and strive to create barrier-free technologies, which allow any number of implementers the easy path to success. This income-qualified portal and qualifications page does just that," said Jonathan Coons, EFI's VP of Marketing.

As a non-profit in the utility solutions space, this portal will continue to boost EFI's mission to empower utilities to support their most in need customers. Allowing their partners to better serve and offer energy efficient products like Google Nest smart thermostats. Additionally, Weatherization agencies who are beginning to leverage the Inflation Reduction Act infusion of qualified dollars can partner with EFI and our smart thermostat OEM's.

The seamless process begins with a few qualifying questions, like program information, quantities needed, brand of smart thermostat and utility partnerships. Check it out here! www.efi.org/googleapplication

Upon approval, the contractor, trade-ally, agency, or Utility can then leverage EFI's uninterrupted supply chain, and ordering portal to complete the order. In a few short days, the income-eligible smart thermostats will be delivered to your job site, warehouse, or any location.

For more information, or to begin your seamless qualification journey, please contact solutions@efi.org

About EFI

EFI, the industry leader in delivering Energy Efficiency & Electrification engagement technology solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI is a pioneering technology provider of Utility-Branded Marketplaces, Demand Response, Income Eligible and Electrification program integrations, as well as Instant Rebate programs for utility companies. EFI's New Marketplace-Hub is an all-in-one solution that helps utilities meet their customer's needs and their Savings & Decarbonization goals. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org .

